Greater Manchester P.O.N.Y. team headed to the World Series

MANCHESTER, NH – The Greater Manchester COLT Baseball League 14U All-Star Team is gearing up for an incredible opportunity as they have secured their spot in the 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods P.O.N.Y. League World Series, scheduled to kick off later this week in Pennsylvania.

This achievement marks only the second time in the 70-year history of the P.O.N.Y. World Series that a team from New Hampshire has qualified for this event. The path to victory was paved with remarkable performances including impressive wins on Aug. 1 against South Hampton Sussex, VA (10-0), on Aug. 2 against High Point, NC (4-1), on Aug. 4 against Chatham, NC (10-0), and the final triumph over the Ohio Prospects on Aug. 5 (6-4).

“We couldn’t be prouder of our talented players for earning this incredible opportunity to represent Greater Manchester and New Hampshire at the P.O.N.Y. World Series. Their dedication, teamwork, and passion for the game have been unwavering throughout the season. We are excited to showcase our skills on the national stage and make our community proud. Go, Greater Manchester,” said Mike Lecuyer, Head Coach.

Ray Cross Field at Sheehan-Basquil Park in Manchester has been the home for all league games, with players hailing from Manchester and several nearby towns.

In their pursuit of a championship, the Greater Manchester Colt League is seeking support to help defray the costs associated with participating in the World Series via a GoFundMe. All donations will contribute to transportation, food, and lodging, ensuring the team remains successful in its quest for victory.

The much-anticipated opening game will be held this Saturday, Aug 12 at 2:30 pm EST. Stay updated and follow your Greater Manchester team’s journey here. Best of luck to all the players and coaches!

Greater Manchester Colt League is a not-for-profit organization that strives to make the sport of baseball available to all children in the Greater Manchester Area no matter what their background may be. We are asking for this support to help continue the success and tradition of baseball in Manchester.