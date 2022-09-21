Greater Manchester Mental Health Center set to honor Sheppard, Monahan and Paschell

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester will honor outstanding individuals for their tireless contributions, which have supported the greater Manchester communities and New Hampshire citizens who are affected by mental illness. The prestigious Wheelock-Nardi Advocacy Award is presented each year to an individual or organization that exemplifies a high standard of commitment and advocacy for those with mental illness. This year, the honor will go to Jim Monahan and Susan Paschell, both of the Dupont Group. Through their tireless legislative work, both Jim and Susan have persistently supported the needs of those in New Hampshire, affected by mental illness. Jim is the President of The Dupont Group, based in Concord, New Hampshire.

The practice focuses on representing businesses and nonprofits, such as The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (MHCGM) before state and federal government agencies to advocate for effective communications, Medicaid policy, and behavioral health issues. Paschell is a Senior Associate with The Dupont Group. Her work in the legislative area has helped to create new policies that have improved the state-supported services for behavioral health and substance misuse programs. The Dupont Group is a consulting firm that has represented the NH Community Behavioral Health Association since 2005, providing lobbying, advocacy, and communications services.

Kevin Sheppard, former long-time Director of Manchester Public Works, will be honored as the 2022 recipient of the Community Leadership Award. The MHCGM Community Leadership Award recognizes and honors business or community leaders who exemplify the leadership and commitment needed to build and support a caring community. Honorees are selected for their involvement in business, civic, philanthropic, artistic, or cultural activities that enhance the quality of life and wellness of our citizens. Sheppard is a true servant leader and willingly gives his time to many organizations.

He has served on The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester Board of Directors since 2016 and was appointed Chairman of the Board in 2021. During his tenure with MHCGM, Sheppard was instrumental in the advancement of many initiatives which greatly improved efficiencies and departmental structures of The Center, such as the restructuring of our Facilities department to align more closely with Information Technology, including the implementation of a Facilities Maintenance and Management Software solution. Sheppard frequently went above and beyond his duties as Board Chairmen and offered valuable input and influence in areas that supported The Center and/or patients thereof, such as his role in the project to totally revitalize our Manchester Street residence. In addition to serving on several standing committees with The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Sheppard is a member of several professional organizations and also spent seven years as a “successful match” in the Greater Manchester Big Brothers/Big Sisters program and was a regular volunteer of the Manchester Soup Kitchen.

Awards will be presented during The Mental Health Centers Fall Benefit on Monday, October 24, at The Derryfield Country Club. Proceeds from the annual benefit will support outreach and support services for individuals and families in our communities who are challenged with mental illness.