Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce wins national award for Palace Theatre event

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce announced that it has been named as one of the 12 Communications Award of Excellence winners by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

ACCE’s Awards for Communications Excellence program, generously supported by Facebook, is designed to showcase top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations. Several thousand award entries have been submitted since the launch of the competition, which is now in its thirty-sixth year. This year more than 170 award applications were submitted from Chambers of Commerce from across the country. Applications were evaluated by an expert panel of peer Chamber professionals.

Entries were organized by category — based on the chamber’s annual revenue — and entry type: campaigns, digital media, event marketing and print and electronic publications.

The Greater Manchester Chamber was named an “Award of Excellence” winner for the Greater Manchester Chamber’s 2020 Citizen of the Year Celebration, honoring the Palace Theatre’s Peter Ramsey, in ACCE’s Event Marketing category – a new category that was first introduced this year.

“Everyone involved with the Greater Manchester Chamber’s 2020 Citizen of the Year Celebration, honoring the Palace Theatres Peter Ramsey, deserves this recognition. We did not shy away from the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, rather, we embraced the new normal and unique possibilities to better serve our members and community.” said Lauren Getts, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Greater Manchester Chamber.