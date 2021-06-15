Greater Derry Salvation Army launches summer lunch program

DERRY, NH – Salvation Army volunteers in Derry will be distributing free pizza, burgers and hot dogs at certain times throughout the week starting next Tuesday, June 22, as part of its annual summer program to feed the hungry.

Lt. Tyler Adcox of the Salvation Army of Greater Derry said their Salvation Army food truck will be stationed in the parking area of The Fairways multi-family apartment complex located across Route 28 from the West Running Brook Middle School. The truck will be there from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for nine weeks in a row.

“Anyone can come up and if they’re hungry, we’ll feed anyone,” Adcox said.

They’ll be there serving pizza from Paisano’s Pizzeria on Tuesdays, hot dogs on Wednesdays and hamburgers on Thursdays, Adcox said.

“On an average Tuesday, usually we go through about 80 to 100 slices of pizza,” Adcox said.

Last year, the organization fed around 250 to 300 people over the course of the Summer Feeding Program. This year’s program ends on Aug. 19.

The Salvation Army tried other locations for the program in the past, including their own headquarters on Folsom Road, but they didn’t get as much turnout, according to Adcox. They started setting up at the Fairways about three or four years ago, he said.

The program costs about $1,500 in food supplies each summer. Adcox said they are exploring the possibility of adding a winter feeding program, if they are able to raise more money during its seasonal kettle campaign, but planning for such a program is still in the very early stages, he said.

The Salvation Army of Greater Derry is also gearing up for other summer programs, such as its annual School Backpack Program, which aims to stock school supplies for K-12 students in need. Parents can begin to call to apply for the program now, Adcox said.

To qualify, they need to make an appointment to assess their needs, and students must be residents of Derry, Londonderry or Windham.

Similar to their Christmas present program, the Salvation Army will either fill the bags with supplies out of their own funds, or will partner with other nonprofits that will buy supplies to fill the bags. The backpacks will be distributed to students on Aug. 16, Adcox said.

If you are interested in supporting these programs, Adcox said there are a couple of fundraisers coming up. First are a couple of car wash events at the Royal T Car Wash in Derry on June 19 and July 17.

There will also be a yard sale fundraiser on Aug. 14 at the Salvation Army headquarters at 18 Folsom Road in Derry.