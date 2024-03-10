Great beer for a great cause: Putting the fun in fundraiser for CASA at Tap House Grille

BREWERY SCENE

by Jeff Rogers

Every year about this time, mid-March, a wonderful local charity holds the most amazing fundraising event at a great local bar & restaurant. Seriously, until I attended one of these events, I never knew a fundraiser could be so much fun. These events are filled with games, trivia, and live music. But wait! It gets better. Local brewers come and bring beer for free tastings! I had my first encounter with Able Ebenezer at one of these events.

The charity is CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

The bar & restaurant is New England’s Tap House Grille in Hooksett.

The event is called On Tap for CASA.

CASA volunteers meet a child and important people in that child’s life, then provide vital information to help a judge make decisions for the best interest of the child. CASA of New Hampshire recruits, trains, and supports these community volunteers to serve as advocates for children in NH who have experienced abuse or neglect.

In court, a CASA is the only adult who speaks up solely for the best interests of the child. Judges throughout New Hampshire depend upon the unique and unbiased perspective presented by CASAs when making decisions about a child’s future. CASAs provides the state with $3 million in advocacy work each year.

New England’s Tap House Grille in Hooksett has been open now for eleven years – hard to believe! In that time they have garnered many best-of awards from NH Magazine and The Hippo, and also from CraftBeer.com. In their kitchen they prepare new takes on classic American fare. They also support New England brands which means many locally-brewed beers run through their taps and many local ingredients are in their dishes.

I’ve eaten grilled salmon there many times and can personally testify that it is top-notch. During the On Tap event I had the Guinness stew and it was delicious. And they offer an amazing 48 beers on tap!

The Tap House Grille has established itself as a big supporter of local charities and worthy causes. They have donated to the NH Food Bank, Boys & Girls Club, the Franco-American Centre in Manchester, and volunteered at the Manchester Police Athletic League. You can see a great video showing their MPAL work at this link.

The event is On Tap for CASA. At this incredibly fun event, teams of 5-10 people pledge to occupy a barstool for 10 hours while competing in a variety of fun activities, including trivia, stein hoisting, and more. Points are awarded after each activity, and winning teams are declared at the evening’s end. Typically team members will rotate on & off their team’s designated stool at hour boundaries, so each team member will represent their team in a different activity. Like many other charity-focused competitions, you’re encouraged to tell all your friends & family about your participation and get them to pledge contributions to the cause. In 2023 this event raised $64,200 for CASA of NH.

Oh, and while all that is going on, various local breweries will serve samples of their beers. Just in case the 48 beers on tap are not enough! It’s a great way to try some new beers.

Here’s the activity schedule from this year:

11 am Team Check-in

12 pm Bingo

1 pm Rebus Puzzle

2 pm Ugly Sweater Competition

3 pm Stein-hoisting Competition

4 pm Name that Beer Label

5-7 pm Music Break – Enjoy Rebel Collective

7 pm Memory

8 pm Coloring Contest

9 pm Spin the Wheel

9 pm Spin the Wheel 10 pm Awards Presentation

This is a lot of fun, but can certainly make for a long day. We have sometimes stayed for the whole thing, and we have often taken a break in the middle to run a few errands. As long as your team can keep someone on their designated stool, you’re good.

Of the activities, I personally greatly enjoy the variations on trivia. But my favorite activity as an observer is without a doubt the Stein Hoisting. Since this activity is done in a standing position, and involves possible spillage, it is not done on the bar stool, but in a specific designated area. While one team member hoists the stein, another team member must mount the stool to keep it occupied. The hoisting is done in a few rounds of 5-6 competitors each. The winners from each round then repeat the activity in a final round to determine the champion. During a round, each competitor holds a stein full of water — filled to within 1/2 inch of the top. Each person must hold the full stein in one hand with that arm outstretched straight in front of the body at shoulder height. Bent elbows are not allowed. Each competitor goes out when they:

drop their arm

bend their elbow

spill any water

The last person standing with their stein aloft and unspilled is the winner of that round!

This is always a lot of fun. Often the winners defy your expectations. This year each of the initial rounds contained at least one woman, for a little added fun.

Aaron Share of To Share Brewing represented his team in this event. He won his first round, but fell out in the final round.

The previous year’s winner returned to the competition this year, and boasted loudly and proudly that he was back to win again. And while he came close, he finished only second.

Entertainment during the two-hour break this year was provided by the band Rebel Collective, who gave us a much-needed jolt of loud celtic energy. By the way, in person they’re a lot happier than they look on the cover page of their web site.

I heartily recommend New England’s Tap House Grille anytime, but especially during the On Tap for CASA event. Check the websites of either organization to learn in advance precisely when the next event will be held.

To donate to CASA of NH, click here.

Just the Facts

New England’s Tap House Grille is located at…

1292 Hooksett Rd

Hooksett, NH 03106

Phone number:(603) 782-5137

Hours:

Monday : Closed

Tuesday – Wednesday : 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Thursday – Saturday : 11:30 am – 10:00 pm

Sunday : 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

