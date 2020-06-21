Great beach day at Hampton looks a little different during pandemic

Story Produced by Seacoastonline.com , a Member of

HAMPTON, NH — On Saturday, the first really hot beach weekend, and moving forward for the foreseeable future, a day at the beach is great, but looks considerably different from previous years.

Those who parked along Route 1A probably returned to their car to discover a bright orange citation as parking along the state road is prohibited at the moment. And while there were some metered parking lots open at 50% capacity, anyone who came taking their chances on a space were likely to be disappointed.

People who wanted a day at the beach could take advantage of a new state system of reserving a parking space a day in advance, or even further out. The passes are available here.

Open private parking lots were ranging in price from $20 to $50. People paid, and people wearing masks were far outnumbered by those who chose not to.

Beachgoers were asked to observe social distancing and for the most part, they seemed to be trying to do that…

