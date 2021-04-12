Grass looks to be greener for Little Green this spring

MANCHESTER, NH – A year removed from a lost season, the Manchester Central High School spring athletes return to their respective fields of play this week, and once again, hope springs eternal.

Softball

Head Coach:

Ashley Trzesiara

Returning Athletes:

Catherine Jones (Senior captain)

Laura Tourigny (Senior captain)

Rania Barton (Junior captain)

Abigail Heath (Junior captain)

Promising Newcomers:

“We have a lot of incoming sophomores and freshmen who haven’t played at the high school level yet, so it’s a learning curve with teaching them and have them play with upperclassmen who have done it before,” said Trzesiara.

Biggest Challenge:

“Some of our biggest challenges this year are taking on so many young not as experienced softball players, thankfully our captains and upper classmen have really stepped up to the plate with encouraging them and helping them work hard to become better athletes,” said Trzesiara. “We also have a very small team due to COVID not a lot of kids have come out to play and a lot of the upper class men have graduated over the last two years during the Pandemic, so a lot of these athletes are going to be playing multiple positions during the season to help out the team.”

Expectations:

“Our expectations this year are to continually grow as athletes and as a team we just want to work hard have fun and enjoy a season that we’ve missed out on the last couple of years,” said Trzesiara.

Team Instagram:

Little Green Softball

First 3 games:

Wednesday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. – Away vs. Nashua South

Thursday, April 15, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Nashua South

Monday, April 19, 4:30 p.m. – Home vs. Keene

Girls Lacrosse

Head Coach:

Erin Boucher

Returning Athletes:

Sophia Leonard (Senior captain)

Ellie Marr (Senior captain)

Hannah Shackford (Senior captain)

Emma Favorite (Senior)

Ava Demers (Senior)

Samantha Vega (Senior)

Brea Preston (Senior)

“Our senior class really holds our top returning athletes,” said Boucher. “These players have been with me since their freshman year and have made serious progress in their high school careers. They are all multi-sport athletes who bring a lot of mental and physical athleticism and passion to the field.”

Promising Newcomers:

“I am very excited for the new players who are joining us this season, including Zoe Demers, Coriann Hoag and Lilly Teague-Bleau, who comes to us from field hockey and hockey and is jumping in net for the first time,” said Boucher.

Biggest Challenge:

“Our biggest challenge is likely one that the rest of the division and state faces in that we did not have the opportunity to play last season,” said Boucher. “Central had a successful 2019 season and we were not able to build off of that. Lacrosse does not tend to be the primary sport for athletes in Manchester, which means that they are multi-sport athletes, which is fantastic, and also means that we do not have a lot of players who participate outside of the spring season. This does mean that we have to work a lot harder during the season to compete, but I think this team is up for it.”

Expectations:

“So far I have seen so much progress in this team in just a week and a half.,” said Boucher. “Each athlete comes to practice with an open mind, a growth mindset, a positive attitude and a desire to work hard. I do expect us to meet some challenges, but ultimately be competitive throughout our schedule and to focus on building a strong foundation for the future.”

First 3 games:

Tuesday, April 13, 5 p.m. – Home vs. Nashua South

Thursday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. – Away vs. Nashua South

Friday, April 16, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Bishop Guertin

Girls Tennis

Head Coach:

Karen Leclerc (1st year)

Returning Athletes:

Christina Gatzoulis (Senior captain)

Erin Flurey (Senior captain)

Promising Newcomers:

Emily Leclerc (Freshman)

Biggest Challenge:

“The challenge for this season is to keep everyone healthy, COVID free,” said Leclerc. “I want to make this a positive experience for all of the girls, regardless of ability or place on the team.”

Expectations:

“I expect to do fairly well this season,” said Leclerc. “It is hard to tell how other teams will be since there wasn’t a season last year. We are just getting ready to play our best tennis and to peak for the team tournament.”

First 3 games:

Monday, April 12, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Nashua South

Wednesday, April 14, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Nashua South

Friday, April 16, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Bishop Guertin

Boys Tennis

Head Coach:

Mark Telge (44th years)

Mike Deblasi – Assistant Head Coach (4th year)

Returning Athletes:

Jonas Weissberg (Senior captain)

Adam Robichaud (Senior)

Will Delaney (Junior)

Promising Newcomers:

Jimmy Gilroy (Junior)

Braiedon Currier (Junior)

Biggest Challenge:

“Five of our top-six players graduated last spring,” said DeBlasi. “In total, we lost 10 seniors from a team of 23 players and now have a roster of just 10, which includes only three returning players and seven newcomers. Numbers are down everywhere for sports participation and with our 2020 season canceled due to COVID, we lost out on a year to attract and develop players in the program.”

Expectations:

“We expect our team to compete fairly and fiercely and for our players to work hard and improve each day,” said DeBlasi.

First 3 games:

Monday, April 12, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Nashua South

Wednesday, April 14, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Nashua South

Friday, April 16, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Bishop Guertin

Boys Lacrosse

The Manchester Memorial and Manchester Central boys lacrosse teams have combined to form a co-op team for the 2021 season. Read more in the Memorial spring sports preview.