Grappone Mazda says ‘thanks’ to NH educators with free oil change, multi-point inspection and $50 for classroom supplies

BOW, NH – Grappone Mazda has a special promotion going on to honor New Hampshire educators – a free oil change and multi-point inspection, plus a $50 gift card – their way of saying “thank you” to New Hampshire’s teachers for going above and beyond.

Grappone Mazda’s Essential Car Care Program is part of Mazda’s national initiative to give back to teachers who went the extra mile for their students during a transformative school year.

Now through Aug. 6 any New Hampshire educator is invited to make an appointment at Grappone Mazda in Bow for a free standard oil change and multi-point inspection. All makes and models are welcome! In addition, teachers will receive a $50 Visa gift card to be used for whatever else they might need, whether it’s a car wash or some classroom supplies.

Simply call 603-836-4298 to make an appointment.

“Grappone Auto Group is proud to extend our thanks and appreciation to our educators who had to adapt to so many challenges and changes this past school year – and throughout the pandemic,” said Amanda Grappone Osmer, fourth-generation steward of the family automotive business. “It’s our hope that removing some of the stress of vehicle maintenance will allow them to focus on their classrooms, curriculum and students for the coming school year.”

In addition to the oil change and $50 gift card, Grappone Mazda technicians will conduct a free multi-point car inspection featuring the latest in car service technology – a complimentary inspection video sent directly from the technician to the car owner, so Grappone’s guests can see first-hand each step of the process right from their smartphones.

Grappone’s commitment to education goes beyond recognizing teachers for their dedication. They also are a proud supporter of the State Early Learning Alliance of New Hampshire (SELA NH) a unique initiative of CCA Global’s “CCA for Social Good” program, which helps build stronger communities through support of early childhood education.

In addition, in 2018 Grappone Automotive Group co-founded the Dewey School, a nature-based early-learning center for children ages 3 to 6, located on the grounds of Canterbury Shaker Village. Osmer volunteers as the chair of the school’s board of directors.

“Our team is looking forward to welcoming NH’s educators to take part in this special offering from Mazda. They’re a great partner to us and we appreciate them making this program possible,” Osmer said.

About Grappone Mazda

Grappone Mazda was added to the Grappone Automotive Group in 1973, making it one of the oldest Mazda dealers in the United States that is still operated by the family that founded it. Grappone Mazda is located at 530 State Route 3A in Bow, directly off I-93 Exit 12 S; next year the franchise will be moving to a new building on Manchester Street in Concord.