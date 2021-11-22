Grants available for schools to create robotics teams

CONCORD, NH — In an effort to support STEM concepts and exploration among New Hampshire youth, The New Hampshire Department of Education is offering competitive grants to public schools and public charter schools to establish robotics teams and participate in competitive events.

The primary purpose of these grants is to motivate students to pursue educational and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and to build life and work-related skills.

“Robotics is a great way to reinforce academic concepts while also fostering curiosity among children, promoting teamwork and improving critical technology skills,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education. “These grants will provide more New Hampshire students with the opportunity to embrace STEM concepts and learn through imaginative play and engineering.”

Although there is no award minimum or maximum amount for each proposal, the estimated budget for each proposal is $2,000 to $15,000. There are select eligibility requirements for financing, and applications will be scored by independent peer reviewers. To be eligible, schools must have an established partnership with at least one sponsor, and proposals must include participation in at least one competitive event.

Grant applications should be submitted by 4 p.m. on Dec. 10; applications will be accepted after the deadline, however, prioritization will be given to those received by Dec. 10. For more details on how to apply, visit this link. For more information, contact Melissa White at Melissa.White@doe.nh.gov or 603-271-3855.