Grant opportunity for School Nutrition Funding, up to $3K per school building available

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Education is alerting school officials of a new grant opportunity to support school nutrition programs responding to COVID-19. GENYOUth is providing grants of up to $3,000 per school to supply much-needed resources for meal distribution and delivery efforts to get food to students during COVID-19. From soft-sided coolers, bags and containers for individual servings, to protective gear for food service sanitation and safety, this equipment will help ensure our children continue to receive the nutritious meals they need.

“USDA and the New Hampshire Department of Education are doing everything we can to help local schools continue their nutrition programs while students are learning remotely,” said Cheri White, Director of the state Office of Nutritional Programs and Services. “But this unprecedented challenge brings with it unanticipated expenses. We want to thank GENYOUth for helping schools in need.”

GENYOUth is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating healthier school communities. Applications are limited to one per school, and multiple schools in the same district must fill out separate applications. To learn more or start an application visit https://covid-19.genyouthnow.org/