Grant opportunity for graduating Manchester high school seniors

MANCHESTER, NH – The submission deadline for the 3rd Annual Persevere to Excel Scholarship is fast approaching bringing with it a financial opportunity for Manchester high school seniors looking at post-graduation college, military, or trade school.

Deo Mwano Consultancy will be awarding 10 $1,000 scholarships to each recipient chosen – two from each high school. Scholarships can be used for post-high school activities, books, dorm stuff, travels, food, tuition or technology.

To be eligible students must submit a one-page essay on what perseverance is to them and what they have learned about persevering.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: May 1st, 2024

Send submissions to: info@deomwano.com

Please share this scholarship with the Manchester High School Seniors you may know and work with.

Attached is the application and flier for the scholarship. We look forward to reading all the amazing essays!

Read more about last year’s scholarship winners here.