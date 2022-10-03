Granite YMCA welcomes new Chief Operating Officer Ryan Gadow

MANCHESTER, NH – The Granite YMCA recently welcomed Ryan Gadow to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“Ryan will be an extraordinary new member of our leadership team with his 25 years of Y experience, and he understands the intricacies of optimizing operations and staff development in areas such as youth development, member experience, community and volunteer engagement,” said President and CEO Michelle Sheppard.

Gadow began his YMCA career in 1994 and earned YUSA certifications in Organizational Leadership and Fiscal Management. By 2005, Gadow was serving as a Senior Program Director/ Operations Director for the Tampa Metro YMCA where he successfully managed a multimillion-dollar budget for the first time. His steady leadership and success for the programs under his purview earned him positions as Director of Operations at the Desert Foothills YMCA and later a Senior Executive role at Valley of the Sun YMCA. Most recently, Gadow was asked to serve as a Senior Vice President for the Y in Central Maryland where he has served for the past six years.

“I have a deep commitment to servant leadership for the community, members, program participants, donors and volunteers. Most importantly, I bring attention to Y employees with deep empathy and compassion; guiding, supporting, and driving them to success,” Ryan Gadow, COO explains. “I am very excited to join the leadership team at The Granite YMCA and I look forward to having a positive impact across all six branches as we strive to enhance our connection to community and our offerings to meet the changing needs of the youth and families we are so privileged to serve,” added Gadow.

About The Granite YMCA

As one of the state’s longest-standing and most enduring non-profits, The Granite YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living, social responsibility, and family strengthening. Across the state, its six branches engage 30,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to improve their health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. In 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, The Granite YMCA provided financial assistance and free services valued at over $1 million to 5,144 individuals. To learn more, please visit www.graniteymca.org.