Granite YMCA awarded $1 million ARPA grant from Hillsborough County for capital improvements

MANCHESTER, NH – The Granite YMCA was recently awarded $1 Million Dollars in grant funding by Hillsborough County. The award is part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from which the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners has approved $12,419,645 to area non-profits.

“These funds are critical as they help to stabilize the Y’s in Goffstown and Manchester after the COVID impact on member access and involvement in our programs,” explained Michele Sheppard, President & CEO, The Granite YMCA. “Specifically, the funds support our capital improvement project to stabilize the integrity of the pool at the Allard Center Aquatics Center and HVAC systems at two pools that enable us to provide community wellness, recreation and safety instruction to thousands in Hillsborough county,” Sheppard said. “We are grateful that the Hillsborough County Commissioners saw the YMCA as meeting the federal funding criteria and we know this will have a positive community impact on our youth, families and seniors who benefit from pool access and our extensive programming,” Shepard added.

The Allard Center of Goffstown aquatics program is anticipated to reopen in July of 2023. The support of the ARPA funds will enable the Granite YMCA to:

Provide quality, safe swim lesson programs for all ages. Promote water safety to participants and families through swim programs, childcare and camp creating lifelong skills and memories.

Provide a positive safe environment for the Tiger Sharks swim team to develop their swim skills and build on core values to develop them into role models giving them tools to be successful.

Continue to foster growth of our adult masters swim program by providing opportunities for skill development and improvement, relationship building, and accomplishing personal goals.

Expand the current offerings of water exercise and warm water exercise programs such as Silver Sneakers splash and the Arthritis Foundation program. These programs give the aging population and those with other medical conditions an alternative to traditional land exercises that can be hard on the bones and joints keeping them active and healthy.

Serve individuals of all abilities with the addition of ADA door openers from the locker rooms to the pool deck, pool lift in both the lap pool and teaching pool, and renovations to both locker rooms to include ADA showers, stalls and changing areas.

“We understand the magnitude of the role the Granite YMCA plays on youth and families who rely on their camps, programs and classes to access physical and mental health improvement programing,” explained Toni Pappas, Hillsborough County Commissioner. “The grant request was squarely aligned with the intent for these federal funds and I’m happy knowing the Granite YMCA will use the funds to improve air quality and revitalize their aquatics programs,” Pappas added.

ARPA funds are required to be used to implement prevention and mitigation tactics to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus; and to address negative economic impacts the non-profit experienced resulting from the pandemic. The Commissioners identified this priority in the County’s Recovery Plan and directed a portion of its ARPA funds to addressing increased needs within the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About The Granite YMCA

As one of the state’s longest-standing and most enduring non-profits, The Granite YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living, social responsibility, and family strengthening. Across the state, its six branches engage 30,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to improve their health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. In 2021, The Granite YMCA provided financial assistance and free services valued at just over $1.29 million to 10,868 individuals. To learn more, please visit www.graniteymca.org.