Granite United Way welcomes new board members

MANCHESTER, NH – It is a new year, and with it has brought six new Board Members to Granite United Way’s Board of Directors. Four of the new Board Members joined upon the alignment with the Greater Seacoast Region.

Granite United Way is the single largest United Way in New Hampshire. It serves more than 85 percent of the State, and Windsor County, Vermont. The organization covers the Southern Region, Merrimack County, Central Region, Greater Seacoast Region, Upper Valley, North Country and the Northern Region of the state. Granite United Way is rated a Platinum Level Participant from GuideStar and a Three Star Charity by Charity Navigator, among the highest ratings from these two nonprofit watchdog organizations.

“Our Board of Directors has a strong contingent of dedicated volunteers from across many industries,” said Sean Owen, Interim Chair of Granite United Way’s Board of Directors. “The leadership each of our Board Members brings to the organization continues to be key to the growth and scope of our reach.”

“The addition of Board Members from the Greater Seacoast region enables us to work at a larger scale across New Hampshire,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way. “We are honored to welcome Doug Foley, Colby Gamester, Ed Marchetti, Cathy Nickerson, Randy Perkins and Nick Toumpas. Each of them brings a unique perspective to the organization and are dedicated to strengthening our community.”

Doug Foley ~ Eversource

Prior to taking this position, Foley served as Vice President of Electric Field Operations, Massachusetts. He oversaw maintenance and construction of the company’s electric transmission and distribution systems throughout the state, as well as response to storm or emergency events.

He joined Eversource in 1989 and has held various positions in the company’s Operations organization. He has been a member of various professional, civic and industry organizations, including Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he is a member of the Strategic Energy Board. He is also an executive sponsor of Eversource’s Young Professionals Business Group, which focuses on mentoring, supporting and developing younger professional employees.

Under Foley’s leadership, Eversource in Massachusetts was recognized with three Edison Electric Institute Emergency Recovery Awards honoring the company’s prompt and effective response to major storms. Eversource has also posted top-tier reliability performance in the industry.

He serves on the executive board of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire and the boards of directors of Special Olympics New Hampshire and Granite United Way. He is also a proud Eagle Scout and an Executive Board Member of the Boy Scouts of America, Mayflower Council.

Foley holds master’s degrees in Power Systems Management from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Business Administration from Anna Maria College. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering Technology from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the board of Granite United Way. As a long-time United Way member, I continue to be inspired by the commitment organizations like GUW have for their community, especially during the pandemic. At Eversource, we focus every day on our essential mission to serve our customers safely and reliably while being active leaders in the communities we work and live. I look forward to collaborating with this dedicated group of stakeholders to provide positive impacts to all Granite State communities.” Said Doug Foley.

Colby Gamester ~ Gamester Law Office

Born and raised in Portsmouth, Gamester graduated from Portsmouth High School in 2002 and from the University of New Hampshire in 2006 with a B.S. in Economics and a B.A. in Political Science. During high school, I started a landscaping business which he continued to operate while at UNH, after UNH, and through law school. Upon graduating from New England School of Law in 2012. He has practiced law since 2013 as a solo practitioner in Portsmouth with a focus on small business law, probate law, estate planning, and real estate and land use law.

Gamester has served on the Leadership Seacoast Board of Directors, and currently serve on the Portsmouth Planning Board [7 years], PLAN (post landfill action network) Board of Directors [6 years], United Way of the Greater Seacoast Board [7 years], United Way of Mass Bay Governing Board [5 years], and Little Blessings Child Care Center Board of Directors [4 years].

Gamester lives in Portsmouth with his wife, Amanda, their son, Remy and daughter, Laney.

“Granite United Way is where people, passion, skill and hard work all come together to support the community and I volunteer so that I can contribute to and benefit from the same.” said Gamester.

Ed Marchetti ~ Comcast

Ed Marchetti is Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technical Operations in the Northeast Division where he oversees technical operations, engineering, business improvements and residential and commercial construction across the Division’s 14 Northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Marchetti’s former role was Senior Vice President of Customer Experience/Field Operations for Comcast Cable, overseeing technical operations, workforce operations, network operations, technology and tools, communications, data/analytics, and the customer/tech experience.

With more than 40 years of telecommunications and information industry experience, he offers fresh perspective and strategic direction for operational excellence and leads by example, inspiring excellence, goals attainment and operational success. His drive for successful project implementation through change management, product enhancements and reliability resonate one common goal – make the decision through the eyes of the customer.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to play an active role in the community and continue to show up for those who need it the most. That’s why joining the Granite United Way Board of Directors, for me, was a no-brainer. It comes down to the mission and what United Way does – a continual focus on education, income, and health,” said Marchetti. “By volunteering for United Way, I know I can play a small role that creates lasting change in our communities.”

Cathy Nickerson ~ WT Phelan/Assured Partners

Cathy Nickerson has served as the Principal of Private Client Underwriters Division at WT Phelan/Assured Partners since 2008. Nickerson previously ran a Chubb personal lines wholesale program servicing agents in Northern New England for over 23 years.

She has served on the Regional Advisory Board for the former United Way of the Greater Seacoast and has also Chaired Women’s United, the lead women donors group for the United Way. Nickerson has a long history of nonprofit volunteer experience, including serving as an Ambassador for the Chase Home for Children, active in the 68 Hours of Hunger effort in Newmarket, member of the Rotary Club of Portsmouth and Board Member on The Portsmouth Music Hall where she also chairs the Major Gifts Committee.

“Since the late 1980s I have been a United Way donor and volunteer for the Day of Caring. Over the years, I have continued to be involved with the United Way of the Greater Seacoast including chairwoman for the Women’s United Group and regional board member. I could not think of a better way to continue my work with the United Way than to be a part of the Granite United Way Board of Directors as we all continue to try to make a difference in the lives of those most in need here in New Hampshire,” said Nickerson. “I am so proud to be a part of this organization.”

Randy Perkins ~ Retired from Eversource

A New Hampshire native, he recently retired from Eversource after 35 years. Having done several jobs during his career, the past 12 years he was an Strategic Account Executive serving the North Country, Lakes Region, and Cities of Rochester, Somersworth, and the Town of Barrington.

He currently serves on the Greater Seacoast United Way Regional Advisory Board for the past 4 years. He serves on the Lakes Region Community Services Board of Directors for the past 16 years in various positions including Board Chairman. He has served previously in the New Hampshire Legislature from 2000 to 2004, representing the City of Franklin and the Town of Hill.

Perkins resides in the Town of Gilmanton with his wife Mary.

“Having been involved with United Way for many years, it would be an honor to serve on Granite United Way Board of Directors. With the recent alignment of the Greater Seacoast United Way, Granite United Way will be a much stronger organization for our folks throughout New Hampshire.” Be Hopeful, Be Optimistic, Never Lose that sense of Hope – John Lewis

Nick Toumpas, Retired

Nick Toumpas is a retired executive having held leadership positions in both the public and private sectors.

Over a span of 20 years in the technology industry, he held senior positions in two public corporations and as CEO of a startup software company and led its acquisition by a telecommunications company. In 2002, he joined the Division of Public Health Services in the Department of Health and Human Services to lead the emerging public health preparedness program. In 2007 he was nominated and then approved as the Commissioner of DHHS where he served until his retirement in 2016. In the span of over 8 years, the Department faced many challenges, yet he led the implementation of several significant initiatives including the introduction of Medicaid Care Management, and the expansion of Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act. He and his team focused on seeking ways to improve the delivery of health and human services by focusing on the whole person. In 2016, following his retirement from DHHS, he became the Executive Director of Connections for Health, one of seven Integrated Delivery Networks focused on the integration of behavioral health, primary care, and social support services.

He has been involved with the United Way over his entire working career. He served on the Board for the United Way of Merrimack County, was the Co-Chair of the State Employees Charitable Campaign Golden Dome Society. Most recently he has been the chair of the United Way of the Greater Seacoast Regional Advisory Board as well as serving on the Governing Board for the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

Toumpas grew up in Concord and now lives in Rye with his wife.

“I am excited for the opportunity to bring the Greater Seacoast regions into Granite United Way. We see the potential for our partners, our donors and volunteers in strengthening the NH focus on behalf of those we serve.”

Granite United Way

Granite United Way is an experienced and trusted organization dedicated to leveraging the resources of investors and volunteers to create lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of our community’s most pressing needs. United Way’s purpose is to convene public, private, and governmental leaders and resources to tackle the largest, most pressing issues facing our community. Granite United Way fights for the education, health and financial stability of everyone in every community.