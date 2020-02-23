Granite United Way welcomes 5 new board members

MANCHESTER, NH — Granite United Way recently welcomed five new Board Members to the Board of Directors.

Granite United Way is the single largest United Way in New Hampshire. It serves more than 80 percent of the state

and Windsor County, Vermont. The organization has regional offices in Manchester, Lebanon, Concord,

Laconia, Ossipee, Plymouth, Berlin and Littleton. Granite United Way is rated a Platinum Level Participant from

GuideStar and a Four Star Charity by Charity Navigator, the highest possible ratings from these two nonprofit

watchdog organizations.

In 2018 Granite United Way’s volunteer Board of Directors initiated a refresh of its 2013 Strategic Plan, with

the goal of growing the organization over the next five years.

“Our Board of Directors is committed to drive impact across our communities, and we are excited to welcome

four new members in to the fold,” said Heather Staples Lavoie, Chair of Granite United Way’s Board of

Directors. “We are fortunate to have a dedicated team of volunteers leading the effort and look forward to

working together to achieve our goals of $11 million in campaign revenue and delivering $20 million in total

community impact by 2023.”

“Each of our Board Members brings a unique skillset and experience to our Board,” said Patrick Tufts,

President and CEO of Granite United Way. “We are honored to welcome Dr. Larissa Baia, Joseph Bator, Doug

DeLara, Pat Donahue and Dr. Chuck Lloyd to the Board. Each of them brings an expertise in their industry and

an exciting perspective as a volunteer.”

The following individuals have been elected to Granite United Way’s Board of Directors:

Dr. Larissa Baía – Lakes Region Community College

Dr. Larissa Baía brings over 18 years of higher education experience to her work as President of Lakes Region

Community College. She began working at LRCC in July of 2012 as Vice President for Student Services and

Enrollment Management. She previously served as Associate VP of Enrollment Management at Manchester

Community College in Manchester, NH and Director of Graduate and Evening Admissions at Lynn University in

Boca Raton, Florida.

Dr. Baía has been an adjunct instructor in Comparative Politics and International Relations. In 2016, she

returned to the classroom to teach LRCC’s College Essentials seminar, a course aimed at transitioning new

students to the college environment. She serves on variety of committees and boards, including the Lakes

Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Belknap Economic Development Council. Some of

her professional interests are in the areas of student success, equity and inclusion, immigrant and refugee

advocacy and internationalization of the curriculum. Dr. Baía received a B.A. in Economics with a minor in Latin American Studies from Brandeis University, an M.A. in Latin American Studies and Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Florida. She and her husband, Carlos, have two children, Tatiana and Jonas, and live in Concord.

“Joining the Granite United Way Board was an easy decision because the missions of our organizations are

aligned and the results of their work are evident throughout the community.” Said Dr. Larissa Baia.

Joseph B. Bator – Primary Bank

Joseph Bator is the Executive Vice President and Senior Lender at Primary Bank located in Bedford NH,

where he is responsible for all lending and commercial banking functions of the Bank.

Previously, he was the senior vice president and director of Business Banking at Eastern Bank, where he

oversaw the bank’s portfolio of business clients with revenue up to $10 million and or lending needs up to $3

million. Additionally, he oversaw the Bank’s SBA program that was number 1 in New England and 9th

nationally in SBA loans to small businesses. He served as a commercial real estate team leader at Eastern

Bank prior to stepping into his current role in 2006.

Prior to joining Eastern Bank in 2002, Bator served as Managing Director; New England Region at O’Neill

Properties L.P. Previously Joseph spent seven years at Keybank National Association, primarily within the

Commercial Real Estate Division financing in excess of $1 Billion in commercial loans.

Bator serves on the Board of the Friends of Anie Foundation and is its Treasurer. Additionally, he serves on

the Board of CRDC and Syracuse University’s Boston Regional Counsel and is a board member of BeBold

Bedford as well as a member of the United Way’s Community Impact Council.

Bator earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University, where he majored in Finance and Law

and Public Policy, and his Masters in Business Administration (Finance and Marketing) from LeMoyne College.

He also completed a 1-year University of Massachusetts Boston Emerging Leader Fellowship in 2008.

He lives in Bedford NH with his wife and their 5 boys and has completed numerous Marathons and Triathlons.

“I have long been a supporter of the United Way and the great work they do. I have also been impressed with

the way they have adapted with the changing nonprofit funding model and am more than happy to participate

at the Board level for such an important community need.” Said Joe Bator.

Doug DeLara – Baker Newman Noyes

Doug DeLara is an assurance manager at Baker Newman Noyes, specializing in healthcare, nonprofit, high-

tech and employee benefit plan audits. He joined the firm in September 2012. Doug has extensive experience in client-specific accounting and auditing treatments pertaining to various types of commercial and not-for-profit

organizations, as well as a wide range of healthcare-related entities. In addition to serving clients, he is also a

member of the BNN Training Committee and BNN Community Committee.

DeLara earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in accounting, and a

master’s degree in accounting from the University of New Hampshire Whittemore School of Business and

Economics. He is also a member of the New Hampshire Society for Certified Public Accountants and a

Member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Manchester Community Music School.

“I joined the board of directors of the Granite United Way because I believe in the mission and have personally

experienced the great things the organization does for the state of New Hampshire.” Said DeLara.

Pat Donahue – New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority

Pat Donahue is the Managing Director, Administration/Human Resources at New Hampshire Housing Finance

Authority in Bedford, New Hampshire. She has been with the organization since 1998 and oversees their

facility, human resources and administration functions. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in

Leadership from Northeastern University and holds both general and advanced Human Resource, Executive

Development and Supervisory Certificates of Study from the University of New Hampshire and the University

of Notre Dame. She is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management and served in many roles

including President for the Manchester Area Human Resource Association. Pat and her husband are proud owner/operators of Newfound Lakeside Cottages in Bristol, New Hampshire. Pat serves on Granite United

Way’s Southern Region Community Impact Committee.

She resides in Bedford with her husband and together they have two grown sons.

“I began working with United Way as a volunteer in 1998 and quickly learned about the quiet impact this

organization has on so many members throughout our communities. I am proud to work with other volunteers

towards United Way’s goals of creating healthy communities and helping others achieve financial stability.”

Said Pat Donahue.

Dr. Chuck Lloyd – White Mountains Community College

Dr. Chuck Lloyd is the President of the White Mountains Community College. Dr. Lloyd’s career has been in

community college education in New Hampshire, with roles in both academic instruction and student affairs

along with extensive community service. He began his career at NHTI, Concord’s Community College, in 2002,

serving in successive positions as Director of Student Life and Associate Vice President of Enrollment and

Student Affairs, alongside teaching business and leadership courses at NHTI and Granite State College and

coaching men’s basketball.

Dr. Lloyd was recently selected as one of New Hampshire’s “Forty under 40” by the Union Leader, completed

the University of New Hampshire Paul College’s Next Level Leadership Program, and is a graduate of the

Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Program. Originally from Franklin New Hampshire, he

graduated from Keene State College with a Bachelor of Science, earned his Masters Degree in Education and

Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Plymouth State University, and his Doctorate is in Higher

Education Administration from Northeastern University.

“I could not be more honored to be added to such a prominent position serving with the Granite United Way.

The combination of service, change, and critical work that is accomplished through this organization in the

State and region aligns perfectly with my values. I am excited to contribute where possible and increase

connections in the North Country in the name of collaborative opportunities.” Said Dr. Chuck Lloyd.