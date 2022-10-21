Granite United Way receives $65K in IRS funding to enhance free tax prep program

MANCHESTER, NH – The Internal Revenue Service recently awarded $41 million in Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) grants to organizations that provide free federal tax return preparation. Granite United Way was the only New Hampshire-based organization to receive VITA funding.

This year, the IRS awarded 348 grants across the country. Granite United Way received a $65,000 award for their VITA program. Granite United Way applied on behalf of the CA$H (Creating Assets, Savings & Hope) Coalition, which is led by the organization.

“This funding will help us to enhance our services, helping residents throughout New Hampshire,” said Cary Gladstone, Area Director for Granite United Way, who oversees the program. “This volunteer-based program helps low- to moderate-income households claim critical refunds like the Earned Income Tax Credit.”

The TCE program, established in 1978, provides free tax counseling and federal return preparation to individuals who are age 60 or older. Volunteers receive training and technical support to provide assistance at community locations across the nation.

The VITA program, created in 1969, assists underserved communities, such as low- to moderate-income individuals and limited English proficient taxpayers. VITA grant recipients provide free federal tax return preparation and electronic filing. The grant program also helps expand VITA services to underserved populations.

Volunteers are needed for Granite United Way’s 2023 season

Granite United Way is currently seeking volunteers to join the program for the upcoming tax season. Training is provided. Those interested should contact Cary Gladstone at 603.224.2595, ext. 230 or by emailing Cary.Gladstone@graniteuw.org.

Granite United Way

Granite United Way is an experienced and trusted organization dedicated to leveraging the resources of investors and volunteers to create lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of our community’s most pressing needs. Granite United Way works with over 1,000 companies, 15,000 investors and thousands of volunteers every year to ensure access to programs and services that help individuals and families learn, earn and be healthy. Granite United Way is highly rated by the nation’s most recognized experts on nonprofits, GuideStar and Charity Navigator.



Granite United Way serves the Southern (Manchester/Derry/Salem), Greater Seacoast Region, Merrimack County, North Country, Central NH, Northern and Upper Valley Regions of NH and VT as well as Windsor County, VT. For more information, visit www.graniteuw.org.