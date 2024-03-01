Granite Staters launch Women for Biden-Harris in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – On the first day of Women’s History Month, Granite State women launched New Hampshire’s Women for Biden-Harris coalition with a relational organizing house party in Manchester. The house party coincided with events in states across the country and included video remarks from Congresswoman Annie Kuster who reiterated the stakes of 2024 and why we need President Biden and Vice President Harris’s leadership in the White House:

“I am proud to help launch Women for Biden-Harris in New Hampshire. The stakes of this election could not be higher,” said Annie Kuster. “Here in New Hampshire, we believe in reproductive freedom. We believe in access to affordable childcare, housing, and health care. We believe that you should be the one to determine when and whether to have children and how to have children. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris not only share these fundamental values but have put in the work to deliver for women and families. They are the leaders we need to move our country forward!”

New Hampshire Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy also noted the urgency in rejecting Donald Trump’s extremism in the face of ongoing attacks on reproductive health care:

“There’s no question that under the Trump Administration women were under attack constantly, and most notably, Trump takes credit for having eliminated Roe v. Wade, in his words having finally put that to rest. That is a very very dangerous and slippery slope.” said Donna Soucy. “As we know in Alabama now in vitro fertilization is under attack. We have a great deal at stake. We’re going to start doing the work right here right now to deliver a Biden-Harris victory in New Hampshire and in our country in November.”

Ahead of the November election, Women for Biden-Harris will mobilize supporters across New Hampshire through grassroots efforts including organizing calls for women to hear from top campaign surrogates about the issues at the heart of this election and how they can help their neighbors get involved using both new and traditional organizing tools. The Biden-Harris campaign will continue to emphasize that a second Donald Trump presidency would be a disaster for women and highlight the urgency of reelecting President Biden and Vice President Harris to support New Hampshire families and strengthen New Hampshire communities.