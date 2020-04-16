Granite State Challenge: Tune in April 18 for Manchester Central vs defending champ Plymouth Regional High

MANCHESTER, NH — Tune in to NHPBS Saturday, April 18 at 6 p.m. as the Little Green of Manchester Central High take on the Granite State Challenge defending champ, Plymouth Regional High in the Quarterfinals of Granite State Challenge.

Playing for the Manchester Central Little Green are Captain Karishma Manchanda, Eamonn Ryan, Kellan Barbee, Jonas Weissberg, and alternates Aiden O’Connell and Cooper Hamel. The team is coached by Lorraine Meyette. Manchester Central High enrolls around 2,100 students.

Playing for the Plymouth Regional High School Bobcats are Captain Rhys Harris, Michael Cathy, Erek Bickford, andÂ Rhianna Herlihy, and alternates Ben Kresge and Mason Earick. The team is coached by Jay Fogerty. Plymouth Regional High enrolls around 634Â students and serves Plymouth,Â Ashland, Holderness, Campton, Rumney, Wentworth, Warren, Ellsworth, Waterville Valley, and ThorntonÂ

The winner of the match will face Bow High School or Exeter High School, in the Quarterfinals.

[*Granite State Challenge games were prerecorded in January.]

Granite State Challenge features New Hampshire’s top high school academic quiz teams as they demonstrate remarkable teamwork, quick thinking and smarts to beat the clock and buzz in first on this iconic New Hampshire game show. The game emphasizes quick recall of math, science, social studies, language arts, and fine arts facts – along with questions about current events, entertainment, sports and New Hampshire.

You can follow your favorite team, test your own knowledge with GRANITE STATE CHALLENGE online quizzes, and more at the GRANITE STATE CHALLENGE web page or try your hands at daily brainteasers on the GRANITE STATE CHALLENGE Facebook page.

GRANITE STATE CHALLENGE is funded by lead sponsor Unitil; with additional funding from NEA New Hampshire, Safety Insurance, New Hampshire Lottery, Heinemann Publishing, Cognia, HRCU, and Manchester Community College.