Granite State Baseball Dinner going virtual

Monday, November 9, 2020 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Granite State Baseball Dinner is almost back, and this time it will be virtual.

Presented by Northeast Delta Dental and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, panelists at this year’s event include former Fisher Cats Danny Jansen and John Schneider, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Oliver Drake, women’s professional baseball legends Lois Youngen and Sue Zipay as well as former Red Sox Bernie Carbo, Oil Can Boyd, Luis Tiant and Dick Drago.

The event will be broadcast live on the team’s Facebook page live from Events United in Derry, NH on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 7 to 8 p.m. The team is also encouraging fans to a $10 “seat” to help continue its charitable efforts for the Fisher Cats Foundation, which has donated $1.75 million to charities such as the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock since 2007.

Later this month, the Fisher Cats will also host the Fisher Cats Thanksgiving 5k on Nov. 26, with a virtual option accompanying the in-person event. Registration for the race can be found here.

About Andrew Sylvia 1887 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.