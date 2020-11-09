Granite State Baseball Dinner going virtual

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Granite State Baseball Dinner is almost back, and this time it will be virtual.

Presented by Northeast Delta Dental and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, panelists at this year’s event include former Fisher Cats Danny Jansen and John Schneider, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Oliver Drake, women’s professional baseball legends Lois Youngen and Sue Zipay as well as former Red Sox Bernie Carbo, Oil Can Boyd, Luis Tiant and Dick Drago.

The event will be broadcast live on the team’s Facebook page live from Events United in Derry, NH on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 7 to 8 p.m. The team is also encouraging fans to a $10 “seat” to help continue its charitable efforts for the Fisher Cats Foundation, which has donated $1.75 million to charities such as the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock since 2007.

Later this month, the Fisher Cats will also host the Fisher Cats Thanksgiving 5k on Nov. 26, with a virtual option accompanying the in-person event. Registration for the race can be found here.