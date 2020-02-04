Granite Pathways out, CMC in as Manchester’s ‘Doorway’ for addiction services

CONCORD, NH – Following an extensive review into all of the State’s contracts with Granite Pathways, Governor Chris Sununu and Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced that the State of New Hampshire is moving its Doorway contracts in Manchester and Nashua from Granite Pathways to Catholic Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Health.

From the state’s report (included below in full): “Per the audited financial statements of FYE 2017, Fedcap had revenues of $258.5 million. Yet, the Granite Pathways organization did not met the federal requirement for documented time and did not have a formalized time management system. As a result of the lack of backup documentation, we found $64,191.73 in questioned costs related to salaries and wages from July through October 2019. Based on a prior review, the State anticipates recouping another $153,351 for undocumented salaries and wages from January to June 30, 2019.”

READ ⇒ Summary of issues around Granite Pathways, including “poor contract compliance,” financial reporting irregularities and more in the state’s executive summary included in the report below.

“As with any new system of care, we must be nimble and ready to make improvements where necessary,” said Sununu during a Tueday news conference at the State House. “Our new system has proven to work best when the HUB is affiliated with a Hospital, and I look forward to a collaborative partnership with Catholic Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Health for many years to come. The Hub-and-Spoke system in New Hampshire works, it has a proven track record, and the best is yet to come.”

“With more than 7,000 individuals served in its first year, the Doorway system has been foundational in connecting residents with opioid and substance use disorder to treatment and recovery services in their communities,” said Shibinette. “As the system evolves in its second year, it is clear that we have several opportunities to improve access in our Nashua and Manchester communities. Catholic Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center have strong relationships with local providers, which will allow them to grow the Doorway system in their cities. I am pleased both organizations are joining the Doorway.”

“CMC’s mission is to offer health, healing and hope,” said CMC Chief Operating Officer Alex Walker. “Collaborating on the Doorway initiative is a natural fit for who we are and what we do. We look forward to working with the Governor, the Department of Health & Human Services and our other state and local partners to develop a program for Manchester that continues making a difference for those who are struggling to overcome the disease of addiction.”

“SNHH has a longstanding commitment to providing high-quality mental health and addiction services,” said Mike Rose, CEO of Southern New Hampshire Health. “Our support of the Doorway-NH program is entirely consistent with our mission and other services designed to help individuals who suffer from a substance use disorder, including emergency evaluations, acute inpatient services, intensive outpatient services, medication for addiction treatment, and integrated behavioral health care.”

A copy of the State’s review of Granite Pathways Doorway Findings and Recommendations is below. A copy of the State’s review into Granite Pathways’ other non-Doorway contracts can be found here.

A livestream of the press conference is below as posted on Gov. Sununu’s Facebook page.