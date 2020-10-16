Granite Mike Awards 2020: NH Association of Broadcasters name WMUR, WZID stations of the year

MANCHESTER, NH – 2020 will forever be remembered for COVID-19, but in the broadcast industry, it will also be remembered for the unique perseverance shown by radio and tv stations to ensure that live and local broadcasts didn’t go dark even though many studios had to be vacated for public health and safety. This year, New Hampshire broadcasters overcame obstacles to continue to provide award-winning coverage of the year that was… from a tragic Pelham church shooting to uniquely informative and entertaining NH Primary coverage, as well as several creative and memorable commercials in both radio and television. These are just some of the recipients of the 2020 NH Broadcasters Association Granite Mike Awards.
In a virtual awards video presentation, NHAB leadership honored the member stations for their hard work.
“Our industry has suffered deep losses; we faced setbacks and had to throw out our daily rulebooks and draft a new and completely different blueprint for our day to day routines,” explains Tracy Caruso, Executive Director of New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. “We have cut, simplified, distanced and even turned bedrooms, dining rooms, spare rooms into broadcast studios, production centers and sales headquarters. Despite the sometimes-existential challenges… we continue to provide content, news, entertainment, information, comfort, reassurance, even laughter and distraction at a time when Granite Staters need us the most.”
It was a year of outstanding performances in the most challenging conditions.
Mark Healey, radio host for WINQ in Winchester, and WMUR TV’s Erin Fehlau received the radio and television Air Personality awards. WVMJ’s Gino and the Magic Morning Show won First Place in the Morning Show Team category. Individuals and stations submitted 180 entries in 17 categories. The work was judged by the Wyoming Broadcasters Association. WMUR TV and WZID-FM were named the television and radio Stations of the Year respectively.
NHAB presented the 2020 Broadcaster of the Year award to every media outlet, for working above and beyond the challenges of the pandemic, which forced so many stations to rethink how to provide on-air content safely and without interruption. Many stations outfitted their employee’s homes with necessary equipment to ensure the show went on no matter what.
The list of winners is as follows:
Public Affairs/Talk
Radio
MERIT – WKBK – Viewpoint
FIRST – WTSN – Open Mic with Mike Pomp
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV – Shining Light on Mental Health
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Close-Up
Spot News
Radio
MERIT – WBNH-LP – Active Shooter Drill / Climate Protest
FIRST – NH Public Radio – Dozens Arrested at Protest Outside Coal Power Plant
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV – Pelham Church Shooting
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Multi-State Carjacking Suspect
Documentary News
Radio
MERIT- NH Public Radio – Stranglehold
FIRST – NH Public Radio – Patient Zero
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Greenville Trestle Fly-Under
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Newsnine Investigates: Damien Seace
Feature Story
Radio
MERIT – NH Public Radio – Owls Head
FIRST – NH Public Radio – A Night At Route 4’s Rainbow Cottages
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – The Elevator Kid
FIRST – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Harry King’s Love Story
Newscast
Radio
MERIT – NH Public Radio – February 12, 2020 – The Day After the NH Primary
FIRST – WTSN – News with Dave Andreesen
Television
MERIT –WMUR-TV – News 9 at 6:00 – Stay At Home Order
FIRST – WMUR-TV – News 9 Tonight – The Democratic Debate
Sports Feature
Radio
MERIT – WBNH-LP Fox On Sports – Chris Carpenter
FIRST – WZEI – 101.5 Local Sports Update
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – NHL Lineman Brian Murphy
FIRST – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Kennett Football Amputee
Air Personality
Radio
MERIT – WOKQ – Jess Tyler
FIRST – WINQ – Mark Healey
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV – Chronicle – Sean McDonald
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Chronicle – Erin Fehlau
Morning Show Team – radio category only
Radio
MERIT –WSHK/WSAK – The Shark Morning Show with Sarah and A-Train
FIRST – WVMJ – Gino and the Magic Morning Show
Station Promotional Announcement
Radio
MERIT – WXEX Am/FM – A-Z Weekend
FIRST – WHEB – Greg and the Morning Buzz
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV – Jamie Staton – Empty Fields
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Signs of Hope
Individual Commercial
Radio
MERIT – WXEX – IHOP Dreadfully Delicious
FIRST –WKNE – Salsa Sisters
Television
MERIT – WMUR – Adam Vaillancourt Roofing – Hire a Pro
FIRST – WPTZ/WNNE – Liquid Art
Commercial Campaign
Radio
MERIT – WZID – Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
FIRST – WHEB – The Takeout Guys
Television
MERIT – WPTZ/WNNE – Brown Furniture
FIRST – WMUR -TV – The Massiello Group
Best Use of Digital Media
Radio
MERIT – WSHK/WSAK – The Shark Digital 2020
FIRST – WVMJ – Sea Dog to the Rescue
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV- WMUR On Every Screen
Best Station Promotion
Radio
MERIT – WKKN – Santa’s Sack
FIRST – WFTN – 94.1 – Vista Foods Super Sweep
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV – MeTv’s NH Retro Lounge
Local Special Program/Event
Radio
MERIT- Mt Washington Radio – A Valley Update on COVID-19
FIRST – WLKZ 38th Annual Lakes Region Children’s Auction
Television
MERIT – WMUR – Remembering Tomie
FIRST – WMUR-TV – NH Class of 2020 – Celebrating Our Seniors
LP-FM
Radio
MERIT – WBNH-LP – Bedford’s COVID Resource Radio
FIRST – WNHN-LP – NH’s News Views and Blues
Public Service Campaign of the Year
Radio
MERIT – WHEB – WGIR – Lend a Helping Can
FIRST – WHEB / WGIR – NH Together from Home
Television
Merit- WMUR-TV – Supporting the Community
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Home at Last
Station of the Year
Radio
MERIT – WLKZ – 104.9
FIRST – WZID-FM – 95.7
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV
About the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters:
Established in 1954, the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters is the only voluntary, statewide trade organization serving the Granite State’s over-the-air radio and television stations. It assists members with general and broadcast-specific business challenges through educational seminars, legal hotlines, lobbying (in-state and on Capitol Hill), and additional opportunities to receive industry specific assistance, locate helpful resources, and network with fellow broadcasters.