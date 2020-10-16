Granite Mike Awards 2020: NH Association of Broadcasters name WMUR, WZID stations of the year

MANCHESTER, NH – 2020 will forever be remembered for COVID-19, but in the broadcast industry, it will also be remembered for the unique perseverance shown by radio and tv stations to ensure that live and local broadcasts didn’t go dark even though many studios had to be vacated for public health and safety. This year, New Hampshire broadcasters overcame obstacles to continue to provide award-winning coverage of the year that was… from a tragic Pelham church shooting to uniquely informative and entertaining NH Primary coverage, as well as several creative and memorable commercials in both radio and television. These are just some of the recipients of the 2020 NH Broadcasters Association Granite Mike Awards.

In a virtual awards video presentation, NHAB leadership honored the member stations for their hard work.

“Our industry has suffered deep losses; we faced setbacks and had to throw out our daily rulebooks and draft a new and completely different blueprint for our day to day routines,” explains Tracy Caruso, Executive Director of New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. “We have cut, simplified, distanced and even turned bedrooms, dining rooms, spare rooms into broadcast studios, production centers and sales headquarters. Despite the sometimes-existential challenges… we continue to provide content, news, entertainment, information, comfort, reassurance, even laughter and distraction at a time when Granite Staters need us the most.”

It was a year of outstanding performances in the most challenging conditions.

Mark Healey, radio host for WINQ in Winchester, and WMUR TV’s Erin Fehlau received the radio and television Air Personality awards. WVMJ’s Gino and the Magic Morning Show won First Place in the Morning Show Team category. Individuals and stations submitted 180 entries in 17 categories. The work was judged by the Wyoming Broadcasters Association. WMUR TV and WZID-FM were named the television and radio Stations of the Year respectively.

NHAB presented the 2020 Broadcaster of the Year award to every media outlet, for working above and beyond the challenges of the pandemic, which forced so many stations to rethink how to provide on-air content safely and without interruption. Many stations outfitted their employee’s homes with necessary equipment to ensure the show went on no matter what.

The list of winners is as follows:

Public Affairs/Talk

Radio

MERIT – WKBK – Viewpoint

FIRST – WTSN – Open Mic with Mike Pomp

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV – Shining Light on Mental Health

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Close-Up

Spot News

Radio

MERIT – WBNH-LP – Active Shooter Drill / Climate Protest

FIRST – NH Public Radio – Dozens Arrested at Protest Outside Coal Power Plant

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV – Pelham Church Shooting

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Multi-State Carjacking Suspect

Documentary News

Radio

MERIT- NH Public Radio – Stranglehold

FIRST – NH Public Radio – Patient Zero

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Greenville Trestle Fly-Under

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Newsnine Investigates: Damien Seace

Feature Story

Radio

MERIT – NH Public Radio – Owls Head

FIRST – NH Public Radio – A Night At Route 4’s Rainbow Cottages

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – The Elevator Kid

FIRST – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Harry King’s Love Story

Newscast

Radio

MERIT – NH Public Radio – February 12, 2020 – The Day After the NH Primary

FIRST – WTSN – News with Dave Andreesen

Television

MERIT –WMUR-TV – News 9 at 6:00 – Stay At Home Order

FIRST – WMUR-TV – News 9 Tonight – The Democratic Debate

Sports Feature

Radio

MERIT – WBNH-LP Fox On Sports – Chris Carpenter

FIRST – WZEI – 101.5 Local Sports Update

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – NHL Lineman Brian Murphy

FIRST – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Kennett Football Amputee

Air Personality

Radio

MERIT – WOKQ – Jess Tyler

FIRST – WINQ – Mark Healey

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV – Chronicle – Sean McDonald

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Chronicle – Erin Fehlau

Morning Show Team – radio category only

Radio

MERIT –WSHK/WSAK – The Shark Morning Show with Sarah and A-Train

FIRST – WVMJ – Gino and the Magic Morning Show

Station Promotional Announcement

Radio

MERIT – WXEX Am/FM – A-Z Weekend

FIRST – WHEB – Greg and the Morning Buzz

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV – Jamie Staton – Empty Fields

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Signs of Hope

Individual Commercial

Radio

MERIT – WXEX – IHOP Dreadfully Delicious

FIRST –WKNE – Salsa Sisters

Television

MERIT – WMUR – Adam Vaillancourt Roofing – Hire a Pro

FIRST – WPTZ/WNNE – Liquid Art

Commercial Campaign

Radio

MERIT – WZID – Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

FIRST – WHEB – The Takeout Guys

Television

MERIT – WPTZ/WNNE – Brown Furniture

FIRST – WMUR -TV – The Massiello Group

Best Use of Digital Media

Radio

MERIT – WSHK/WSAK – The Shark Digital 2020

FIRST – WVMJ – Sea Dog to the Rescue

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV- WMUR On Every Screen

Best Station Promotion

Radio

MERIT – WKKN – Santa’s Sack

FIRST – WFTN – 94.1 – Vista Foods Super Sweep

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV – MeTv’s NH Retro Lounge

Local Special Program/Event

Radio

MERIT- Mt Washington Radio – A Valley Update on COVID-19

FIRST – WLKZ 38th Annual Lakes Region Children’s Auction

Television

MERIT – WMUR – Remembering Tomie

FIRST – WMUR-TV – NH Class of 2020 – Celebrating Our Seniors

LP-FM

Radio

MERIT – WBNH-LP – Bedford’s COVID Resource Radio

FIRST – WNHN-LP – NH’s News Views and Blues



Public Service Campaign of the Year

Radio

MERIT – WHEB – WGIR – Lend a Helping Can

FIRST – WHEB / WGIR – NH Together from Home

Television

Merit- WMUR-TV – Supporting the Community

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Home at Last

Station of the Year

Radio

MERIT – WLKZ – 104.9

FIRST – WZID-FM – 95.7

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

About the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters:

Established in 1954, the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters is the only voluntary, statewide trade organization serving the Granite State’s over-the-air radio and television stations. It assists members with general and broadcast-specific business challenges through educational seminars, legal hotlines, lobbying (in-state and on Capitol Hill), and additional opportunities to receive industry specific assistance, locate helpful resources, and network with fellow broadcasters.