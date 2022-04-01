Grand jury issued 194 indictments for March, including attempted murder charge for teen in December stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH — A homeless teenager was indicted for attempted murder in the stabbing of a 32-year-old woman last December.

Johan Geovanny Rosario, 18, homeless, was indicted by a grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, he was indicted on five counts of first-degree assault and possession of fentanyl.

According to police, at 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2021, police went to the rear of 168 Merrimack St. for a reported stabbing. They found a 32-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. The suspect, identified by police as Rosario, ran from the scene. He was found later that night and arrested.

According to the indictments, he struck CC five times, walked away but came back and struck her again with each strike resulting in a laceration.

The grand jury issued a total of 194 indictments. Among those indicted were:

Brandon Alcus, 24, of 84 Fisher Road, Deering, reckless conduct. On Jan. 13, 2022, in Manchester, Alcus is accused of rapidly accelerating a pickup truck and turning it around, causing the truck to burn out and head toward two police officers.

Tariq Alston, 19, of 194 Bell St., Apt. 1, falsifying physical evidence. On May 3, 2021, Alston is accused of running from officers and hiding a gun before submitting to arrest. Alston was wanted in connection with an April 7, 2021 shooting outside the 7 Days Market, an incident in which three people were shot.

Michael Annis, 63, of 712 East Sunshine St., Springfield, Mo., five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, three counts of kidnapping and one charge of indecent exposure. Annis is accused of a pattern of sexual abuse from July 22, 2015, and Sept. 14, 2016, in Antrim involving a child, who was 9-years-old at the time of the initial act. He allegedly touched the child’s genitalia over clothing and inserted his finger into the child’s genital opening. The kidnapping offenses allege he grabbed the child’s arms so they could not move and reached down into the child’s pants; blocked the child from leaving a barn as the child yelled for their grandmother and telling the child, “you can’t get out,”; and locking the door of a camper while the child was inside, again calling for their grandmother, and telling the child “stop calling her name because she can’t hear you.”

Mark Bellemare, 53, of 1003 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom, eight counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and three counts of sexual assault. Bellemare is accused of a pattern of sexual assaults dating back 30 years ago, from July 1, 1992, to July 16, 1999, involving a child from the age of 6 until 10 years old. The assaults progressed from inappropriate touching to anal rape.

Pavel Bidny, 20, of 556 Brown Ave., rear, reckless conduct. On Oct. 29, 2021, Bidny is accused of firing a gun inside his residence, endangering another.

Christopher Boisvert, 34, of 81 Bow St., first-degree assault and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 22, 2021, he is accused of hitting S.F.1 in the head with a handgun.

Nicholas Brown, 24, of 275 Massabesic St., reckless conduct, domestic-related. On Nov. 27, 2021, Brown is accused of repeatedly thrusting a knife toward his 74-year-old grandfather while another family member was standing between them, putting both in danger of serious injury.

Melvin Calles, 33, of 289 Laurel St., two counts criminal threatening, domestic-related. On Jan. 23, 2022, Calles is accused of threatening his wife with a knife.

David Casey, 20, of 275 Cartier St., Apt. 2, two counts of criminal threatening, and one count each of falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct. He is alleged to have pointed a gun at two people, fired it while driving a vehicle and throwing it over a fence while running.

Ryan P. Cooper, 22, of 537 Central St., Apt. 3, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking and one charge of receiving stolen property. On July 24, 2021, he is accused of stealing a 2015 Honda CRV and a 2015 Lexus IS250. On July 29, 2021 he is accused of possessing a 2007 Ford Mustang belonging to IDZ.

Rudy Cruz, 32, of 400 S. Beech St., reckless conduct, felonious use of a firearm, possession of cocaine and crack cocaine with the intent to sell, and possession of amphetamine. On Nov. 11, 2021, he is accused of firing a handgun in the air while in front of the Residence Inn and telling G.C. “Fuck you,” when G.C. confronted him and then Cruz fired more shots into the air. He is accused of possessing cocaine with the intent to sell while also possessing seven firearms including a black Diamondback Firearms 5.56 NATO; a black FX-9 Freedom Ordinance firearm; a black Taurus revolver; a silver Taurus Tracker revolver; a loaded black Glock 21Gen4; a .45 caliber pistol, and a black Chiappa Firearms 12-gauge Honcho shotgun.

Tara Divoll, 35, of 479 Maple St., theft by unauthorized taking. On July 6, 2021, Divoll is accused of stealing three Dollar Tree bank deposits totaling $5,257.01.

Christopher A. Eggleston, 37, of 517 New Boston Road, Bedford, reckless conduct and criminal mischief. On Jan. 25, 2022, Eggleston is accused of firing a .45 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun through two doors at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Bedford. He is accused of recklessly damaging room 330 when he allegedly fired the gun. Police said three bullets struck the door of another room occupied by a woman but she was not injured. They said they found Eggleston naked in a stairwell and recovered eight spent shell casings and another bullet in his hotel room. Three bullets were found in the woman’s room, one in a wall, one inside her suitcase and another in the couch.

James Ellner, 50, of 63 Harrison St., four counts each of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking. The indictments accuse him of breaking into 983 Hall St. on March 20, 2021; 1142 Union St., on April 3, 2021 and taking two firearms and property worth more than $1,500; 996 Mammoth Road and taking property worth more than $1,500; and breaking into a residence at 188 Woodbine St.

Joaquin Figueroa, 38, of 45 Columbus St., Apt 3, robbery. On Jan. 7, 2022, Figueroa is accused of using physical force on S.M. in robbing him.

Tyler Finley, 19, of 6 Pleasant St., Antrim, second-degree assault, reckless conduct, witness tampering and driving after revocation or suspension. On Aug 2, 2021, Finley is accused of driving a Toyota 4Runer in a manner that caused it to roll resulting in Z.A. sustaining a broken collarbone. According to the indictments, Finley told ZA not to tell anybody about the accident.

Steven Flattery, 33, of 81 Bow St., burglary. On Nov. 4, 2021, Flattery is accused of breaking into 1188 River Road.

Kyle Foss, 29, of 10 Valley West Way, one count each of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. On Aug. 2, 2021, Foss is accused of touching the genitalia and buttocks of a 3-year-old child through their clothing.

Mark Foster, 31, of 247 Spruce St., reckless conduct; six counts of theft by unauthorized taking; receiving stolen property; burglary, and second-degree assault. On Jan. 5, 2022, Foster is accused of driving a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed, weaving into oncoming traffic and around multiple other motorists. One of the theft by unauthorized taking charges accuses him of taking a 2006 Hyundai Elantra without the owner’s permission. The other theft indictments accuse him of stealing nearly $2,600 in merchandise from Walmart on five different days and leaving with the goods through a fire exit.

He also is accused of breaking into the Lake Avenue home of a former intimate partner and choking her.

Styfus Green, 28, of 1375 Bodwell Road, Apt. 27, forgery, attempted theft by unauthorized taking and two counts of willful concealment. Green is accused of forging a check for $3,487.43 on the account of ATS Equipment of Auburn at Citizens Bank in Manchester. He also is accused of taking a bottle of Beat3 Malt whiskey and a bottle of Jack Daniels on Dec. 28 and 29, respectively, from the State Liquor Store on Elm Street.

Chase Hall, 36, of 110 Westland Ave., nonconsensual dissemination of private sex images. On July 25, 2021, he showed an image of LH, exposing her intimate parts, to two other women when he knew that LH intended it to remain private and he did not have her permission to share it.

Kaylee Hardy, 24, of 137 Milford St., Apt. 3, criminal threatening. On Oct. 27, 2021, she is accused of pointing a knife at DC.

Samuel Hilton, 29, of 29 Erving Ave, Lawrence, Mass., burglary and reckless conduct, domestic-related. On Dec. 26, 2021, in Manchester, Hilton is accused of trying to hit LD with a motor vehicle and also breaking into her home.

Amanda Johnston, 34, of 130 Walker St., reckless conduct and criminal threatening. On Dec. 5, 2021, Johnston is accused of repeatedly stabbing at a door with a knife while RM was holding it with his hands and of threatening to cut his throat and kill him.