Grand jury indictments for April from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – One man is charged with threatening to kill an Amherst police officer while another from Manchester is accused of threatening to burn down an intimate partner’s home in the latest indictments handed up by a grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District and made public Thursday.

Matthew Christman, 35, of 91 Baboosic Lake Road, Amherst, was indicted on three counts each of criminal threatening and simple assault, all involving an Amherst police officer in an incident from Feb. 5, 2021. He is accused of threatening to shoot Officer Thomas Clement if he came one step closer to him; lunging at him while holding a knife and telling him he was going to kill him. Christman is also accused of hitting Clement in the head, kicking him and spitting in his face.

John Barber, 29, whose address is listed as the FIT/New Horizons homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., was indicted on two counts of criminal threatening. On Dec. 11, 2020, outside the residence of his intimate partner, he is accused of pouring gasoline on her motor vehicle and threatening to burn down her house with her and her family inside it.

Also among the 146 indictments issued were:

Brian Bolton, 26, of 6 Knightsbridge Road, Nashua, two counts of riot and one charge of simple assault. According to one of the riot indictments, on Aug. 23, 2020, in Manchester he along with two or more people engaged in tumultuous conduct creating a substantial risk of causing alarm while he was armed with a firearm. The second riot indictment accuses him of again engaging in tumultuous behavior during which “M.L” suffered a physical injury in the incident, and that Bolton was “substantially motivated” to commit the crime because of hostility towards the sexual orientation of “M.R.” and “M.G.”

The simple assault charge alleges he struck M.R. in the face and that the assault was motivated because of M.R.’s sexual orientation.

Jesse Boon, 29, of 6 Bobolink Lane, Hillsboro, criminal threatening and second-degree assault. According to the indictments, between Jan. 1, 2017 and July 31, 2017, in Manchester Boon allegedly threatened M.W., an intimate partner, saying, “If I even think you’re cheating on me the cops will find you body in a dumpster with a bullet in your head.”

During that same time frame, he is accused of throwing a full beer can at M.W., striking her in the face above the eye.

Gabriel Camilo Baptiste, 26, of 109 Elton Ave., reckless conduct, two counts of second-degree assault and being a habitual offender. The indictments allege on Aug. 20, 2020, Camilo Baptiste, while designated a habitual offender, drove a motor vehicle recklessly on Harvard Street and struck two pedestrians, causing one to suffer a traumatic brain injury and the other abrasions.

Danielle Fundalewicz, 43, of 385 Mammoth Road, simple assault accusing her of slapping D.K. in the face, an act motivated because of hostility towards the victim’s race or national origin.

Kendra Larochelle, 26, of 242 Cedar St., Apt. 2, reckless conduct and conduct after an accident. On Dec. 30, 2020, she allegedly drove a motor vehicle at T.L., striking him, and then left the scene.

Joel Martel, 19, who is listed as homeless, burglary and criminal threatening. On Jan. 21, 2021, he allegedly forced his way into the home of B.M. at 431 Merrimack St. and waved a large knife in the presence of several people saying he was going to kill everyone there.

Karasira Mawo, 20, of 495 Old Wellington Road, Apt. 308, was charged with criminal threatening. On April 27, 2020, she allegedly attempted to assault B.M. with a large knife.

James McTiernan, 20, of 15 Stephanie Road, Dunbarton, possession of oxycodone and methamphetamine, and possession of more than five pounds of marijuana, a charge on conviction carries a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years because it is a special felony.

Christopher Michaud, 29, of 273 Central St., Apt. 3, second-degree assault charge accusing him of hitting an intimate partner in the head with an urn.

Carlos Rodriguez, 29, of 297 Concord St., Apt. 10, reckless conduct. On Oct. 26, 2020, he is accused of repeatedly discharging a firearm at his home, putting residents, pedestrians and motor vehicle passengers at risk of serious bodily injury.

The monthly grand jury indictments are part of the public record. We bring you a round-up of the most serious accusations each month. A grand jury indictment is handed up where there is enough evidence for probable cause to charge someone with a crime. Any person accused of a crime is considered innocent until proven guilty by due process of the law.