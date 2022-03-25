Adam and Kayla Montgomery indicted by Grand Jury in connection with missing child

CONCORD, NH – Adam Montgomery, 30, and Kayla Montgomery, 31, both of Manchester, have been indicted by the Hillsborough County Grand Jury on charges that were initially brought in January 2022 in connection with the disappearance of Adam Montgomery’s 7-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who was last accounted for more than two years ago.

Also on Friday Manchester Police announced that the reward for information leading to Harmony’s whereabouts has been increased to $150,000 following a pledge from Bernice Thomas of Nashua, who raised her original pledge in the hope that it will bring new information to light and the child home, safely.

An indictment is a formal means of charging someone with a felony offense, and it means that a grand jury, after hearing evidence, determined that there was sufficient probable cause for the prosecution to proceed. The announcement was made Friday by Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

Adam Montgomery was indicted on one class B felony charge of second-degree assault, alleging that between approximately July 1 and July 22, 2019, at Manchester, he knowingly caused bodily injury to Harmony Montgomery, a child under the age of 13, by striking her in the face. As a class B felony, second-degree assault typically carries a maximum prison sentence of 3½–7 years; however, in this case the maximum prison sentence is 10–30 years due to the victim being under 13 years of age.

Kayla Montgomery was indicted on one class A felony charge of theft by deception, alleging that between approximately November 30, 2019, and June 2, 2021, at Manchester, pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct, she represented to NH DHHS that Harmony Montgomery, her step-child, was a member of Kayla Montgomery’s household despite Harmony not being present as a member of the household during that time period, resulting in Kayla Montgomery receiving benefits for Harmony, in excess of $1,500 for that time period. As a class A felony, this charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 7½–15 years.

Both cases are next scheduled for dispositional conferences at the Hillsborough Superior Court Northern District in Manchester. Kayla Montgomery’s case is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 7, 2022, and Adam Montgomery’s case is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 28, 2022. Both Adam and Kayla Montgomery are currently incarcerated at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

The search for Harmony Montgomery continues, and officials request the public’s assistance with locating her. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance or current whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department’s 24-hour Harmony Montgomery tip line at (603) 203-6060.

The charges and allegations against Adam and Kayla Montgomery are merely accusations, and both are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

