Grab your pillowcases: Manchester’s official Trick-or-Treat date and time set for Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has designated Manchester’s Halloween trick-or-treating to be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, between 6- 8 p.m.
Also, mark your candy calendar for Oct. 29 when the city will host Downtown Trick-Or-Treat from 3-5 p.m., which will include the Bookmobile. Check back soon for a list of participating businesses.
ReadyNH.gov has provided the following common-sense safety tips for Halloween 2021:
For Trick-of-Treating:
- Adults should accompany young children while they are out.
- Walk on sidewalks, not the street. Use crosswalks when crossing the street.
- Always travel in familiar, well-lit areas and stay in groups.
- After dark, carry a flashlight or glow stick to increase visibility.
- Phones down, heads up. Be aware of your surroundings.
For Motorists:
- Drive slowly and stay alert.
- Watch for children walking across the street or at intersections.
- Enter and exit driveways slowly, keep eyes out for children.
- After dark, keep eyes out for trick-or-treaters in dark clothing.
- New or inexperienced drivers should avoid driving after dark on Halloween.
COVID-19:
- Stay home if you are not feeling well.
- Consider wearing a mask over your nose and mouth when trick-or-treating and handing out treats.
- Avoid large gatherings or parties and find ways to trick-or-treat while staying at least 6 feet away from others, including when handing out and accepting treats.
- Practice frequent hand cleaning – bring a bottle of alcohol-based hand sanitizer with you while trick-or-treating, and use it often.