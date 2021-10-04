Grab your pillowcases: Manchester’s official Trick-or-Treat date and time set for Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Monday, October 4, 2021

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has designated Manchester’s Halloween trick-or-treating to be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, between 6- 8 p.m.

Also, mark your candy calendar for Oct. 29 when the city will host Downtown Trick-Or-Treat from 3-5 p.m., which will include the Bookmobile. Check back soon for a list of participating businesses.

ReadyNH.gov has provided the following common-sense safety tips for Halloween 2021:

For Trick-of-Treating:

  • Adults should accompany young children while they are out.
  • Walk on sidewalks, not the street. Use crosswalks when crossing the street.
  • Always travel in familiar, well-lit areas and stay in groups.
  • After dark, carry a flashlight or glow stick to increase visibility.
  • Phones down, heads up. Be aware of your surroundings.

For Motorists:

  • Drive slowly and stay alert.
  • Watch for children walking across the street or at intersections.
  • Enter and exit driveways slowly, keep eyes out for children.
  • After dark, keep eyes out for trick-or-treaters in dark clothing.
  • New or inexperienced drivers should avoid driving after dark on Halloween.

COVID-19:

  • Stay home if you are not feeling well.
  • Consider wearing a mask over your nose and mouth when trick-or-treating and handing out treats.
  • Avoid large gatherings or parties and find ways to trick-or-treat while staying at least 6 feet away from others, including when handing out and accepting treats.
  • Practice frequent hand cleaning – bring a bottle of alcohol-based hand sanitizer with you while trick-or-treating, and use it often.