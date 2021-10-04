Grab your pillowcases: Manchester’s official Trick-or-Treat date and time set for Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

First Name

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has designated Manchester’s Halloween trick-or-treating to be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, between 6- 8 p.m.

Also, mark your candy calendar for Oct. 29 when the city will host Downtown Trick-Or-Treat from 3-5 p.m., which will include the Bookmobile. Check back soon for a list of participating businesses.

ReadyNH.gov has provided the following common-sense safety tips for Halloween 2021:

For Trick-of-Treating:

Adults should accompany young children while they are out.

Walk on sidewalks, not the street. Use crosswalks when crossing the street.

Always travel in familiar, well-lit areas and stay in groups.

After dark, carry a flashlight or glow stick to increase visibility.

Phones down, heads up. Be aware of your surroundings.

For Motorists:

Drive slowly and stay alert.

Watch for children walking across the street or at intersections.

Enter and exit driveways slowly, keep eyes out for children.

After dark, keep eyes out for trick-or-treaters in dark clothing.

New or inexperienced drivers should avoid driving after dark on Halloween.

COVID-19: