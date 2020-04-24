Governor Sununu can’t be trusted

O P I N I O N

Governor Sununu has remained eerily silent in response to the dozens who gathered in Concord to protest his stay-at-home order last weekend, unlawfully ignoring his executive order restricting groups under 10 people. As rumors of more planned protests circulate, it is imperative that the Governor denounce this blatant disregard of the entire state’s health, threatening to undermine flattening of the pandemic’s curve, the goal for which we are so valiantly sacrificing.

As representatives from communities suffering great loss of life from this disease, we know just how infectious and deadly COVID-19 has proven to be. It is 10-times more fatal and more infectious than the seasonal flu. Even research that the Governor’s own experts have relied on shows that a single individual at the large gathering in Concord last weekend could have asymptomatically spread the disease to dozens who then go on to infect dozens more throughout the state over the next two weeks.

The Governor’s silence on this is frankly irresponsible and calls into question his ability and sincerity in managing this crisis effectively while healthcare professionals in our communities risk everything on the frontlines.

New Hampshire received $1.25 billion in federal aid this week and spending remains completely at the Governor’s discretion. If we can’t trust him to enforce his own Executive orders to protect our State, how can we trust him to oversee where and how this money is spent to assist Granite Staters?

Representatives Nicole Klein-Knight and Donald Bouchard represent Hillsborough District 11