Governor orders restaurants to shift to take-out/delivery only; city services update

MANCHESTER, NH — The fast-moving COVID-19 pandemic has claimed New Hampshire’s bar and restaurant industry at least until April 7 as Gov. Chris Sununu, by tweet, ordered their closure effective at the end of business Monday night.

Restaurants still will be able to provide customers with takeout, delivery and drive-through.

“Effective at close of business tonight, all restaurants and bars in NH will be required to serve patrons by takeout, delivery, and drive-through methods only,” the Governor tweeted. “ Scheduled public gatherings over 50 people will be prohibited. This order will remain in effect until April 7.”

In a series of tweets, the Governor said, “Knowing neighboring states have closed restaurants and bars has caused New Hampshire to evaluate those states’ actions and their impact on New Hampshire’s population risk profile. This action will help slow the spread of this virus in New Hampshire.

“We do not take this decision lightly. This will be hard, but we are all in this together.”

He said service industry employees affected by the temporary change will be able to qualify for unemployment benefits effective Tuesday.

“We will announce steps and set up a hotline and website for any worker adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the Governor.

Yesterday, prior to the announcement, the staff at Georgio’s on Second Street were sanitizing bathrooms and doorknobs every hour on the hour.

The restaurant is large enough that “separation seating” is possible, according to owner George Sklavounos, that is customers are seated as far apart as possible to limit contact with other patrons.

“We’re trying to do our best,” said Sklavounos, who owns restaurants in Milford and Merrimack as well. He said business is down 25 percent in the time since the Governor invoked a state of emergency because of COVID-19.

His staff is taking every precaution to protect employees and customers. “We have to,” he said.

Sklavounos, however, had anticipated the governor would issue the order and this week is starting takeout and making deliveries. It came an hour after he talked with a reporter.

The Governor’s order comes after Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington state and New York City all ordered bars to close and restaurants to stop dine-in service.

Greater Manchester Chamber update

The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce also postponed its GMC Annual Dinner and Citizen of the Year Celebration from April 22 to June 24.

Mike Skelton, President and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, wrote members that the honoree will be revealed soon and then GMC will look “forward to a great celebration later this year.”

He said the chamber is exploring virtual meeting options for committee meetings, member workshops, and networking discussions; has created a central landing page on our blog where they’re posting the latest public health updates and resources; are planning video updates with key elected officials and community leaders to keep members apprised and informed of the latest updates; are ramping up the Chamber’s social media platforms as a tool to promote and market local small businesses and how to support them ( Tag @grtrmanchester on Instagr am, Twitter or Facebook in social media posts to help spread the word).

He said hospitality, dining, events, cultural and entertainment members have experienced some of the most sudden impacts due to cancellations and closures.

“We’ll be sharing more ideas going forward on how to support these business sectors and others, but in the short-term pre-buying gift cards for future use, to-go food orders, and renewing memberships is a great way to help,” he wrote members.

He said businesses being disrupted by the COVID-19 situation should call the State of New Hampshire Office of Emergency Management at 603-223-6169 or by email the agency at jic@dos.nh.gov. Doing that will keep state officials informed of the economic impact of the situation and possibly accelerate the availability of disaster loans.

City Services

The city of Manchester also is limiting access to city offices and person-to-person contact due to Covid-19, following the Center for Disease Control guidelines and to keep both city employees and residents safe.

Anyone needing access to city services is asked to call the department or use online services.

Department-specific updates include:

Tax Collector’s Office

Effective at noon Monday, March 16, the Tax Collector’s Office is closed to walk-in traffic at their office at 1000 Elm St., Suite 10. Individuals needing services (including car registration, real estate taxes) are asked to call 603-624-6575 or make a payment online. https://www. manchesternh.gov/Departments/ Tax-Collector

Manchester Transit Authority

At this point, the Manchester Transit Authority is operating at full capacity for city bus service. School buses and drivers are being used to deliver food and homework to students currently engaging in remote learning. For more information for city bus service, visit https://mtabus.org/.

Manchester School District

MSD will begin distributing food by buses starting Tuesday, March 17. Drivers should be aware that buses will be making frequent stops. Curriculum delivery – which may begin for some as soon as tomorrow – will use the same routes and stops. The routes can be found by going to www.mansd.org<http://www. mansd.org> and clicking on your school.

Department of Public Works

Currently, trash and recycling collection are operating as usual. The transfer station has updated their hours of operation this week and will be open Tuesday, March 17, Thursday, March 19 and Saturday, March 21 during their regular hours (7:30 am – 3 pm). The Department of Public Works building will be closed to the public, and residents are asked to call if they have questions (603-624-6444). For more information, visit: https://www. manchesternh.gov/Departments/ Public-Works

Manchester City Library

Effective Tuesday, March 17, all Manchester Library locations will be closed. The library currently has removed all fines on all adult materials (fines on child and young adult materials were eliminated in 2018), and residents are asked to please keep all library materials at home until the library re-opens. In addition, library staff has made all online services available to the public. For more information, visit http://www.manchester. lib.nh.us/

William Cashin Senior Center

Effective Monday, March 16, the Cashin Senior Center is closed to the public. Staff will be contacting patrons and checking in on individuals who frequent the center. For information, call 603-624-6533

City Clerk’s Office

Effective Monday, March 16, the City Clerk’s Office is closed to walk-in traffic. Individuals needing services (including licensing and permits) are asked to call 603-624-6455 or make a payment online. Individuals who would like to drop off materials in-person can do so in the connector of City Hall (1 City Hall Plaza). A dropbox will be available, and a phone will also be on-site to connect with a staff member. https://www. manchesternh.gov/Departments/ City-Clerk

Health Department

Currently, the Health Department is closed to walk-in traffic. To contact the office, please call 603-624-6466, email health@manchesternh.gov< mailto:health@manchesternh.gov > or direct US Mail to 1528 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03101. Health Clinics will continue as scheduled, along with other services; however, residents are encouraged to call first before coming to the Department. https://www. manchesternh.gov/Departments/ Health

Planning and Community Development Department

Currently, the Planning & Community Development Department is closed to walk-in traffic. To contact the office, please call 603-624-6475, email pcd@manchesternh.gov< mailto:pcd@manchesternh.gov> or direct US Mail to 195 McGregor St., Suite #201, Manchester, NH 03102. Code enforcement issues will be limited to life safety-related issues. A drop box has been set up in the lobby at 195 McGregor St. for customer deliveries. This Thursday’s (03/19/2020) Planning Board meeting has been postponed. Notices will be sent out once a new meeting date has been determined. For more information: https://www. manchesternh.gov/Departments/ Planning-and-Comm-Dev

Manchester Police Department

In an effort to protect both our officers and the public, we will be minimizing face-to-face contact whenever possible. The lobby of the MPD will remain open, but if police business is not urgent; we ask that you call rather than walk in. The number is 603-668-8711. The number of officers on the streets won’t change and emergency calls will be handled as usual. Officers will always respond to violence and crimes in progress, however, non-emergency calls will be addressed over the phone. MPD will have officers available to handle these reports and do follow-ups.

Manchester Fire Department

Safe Station will still be available for individuals seeking help from addiction. Non-emergency services such as inspections, payments, plan review or certificates of occupancy will be rescheduled or accepted at a later date. All fire stations will remain open and fully staffed. Fire stations will be restricted to on-duty personnel only. For additional information, please call 603-669-2256.

Office of Youth Services

Currently, the Office of Youth Services is closed to walk-ins. They will continue to operate with services remotely. For questions, visit https://www. manchesternh.gov/Departments/ Youth-Services or call 603-624-6470

EOC Hotline Update

The Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) would like to remind residents that not everybody who feels ill needs to be tested for COVID-19, particularly if you have mild illness. Health care providers determine who should be tested. In order to reduce the spread of illness in the community and efficiently connect with a healthcare provider, the Manchester EOC is advising all residents to follow these recommendations:

If you are sick with a fever (100.4 F or higher), have shortness of breath, or cough and are in a high-risk group, CALL your doctor or health care provider to discuss whether you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you live in Manchester and do NOT have a doctor, CALL the City of Manchester COVID-19 Hotline at 603-668-1547. The Hotline will be available from March 16th through March 20th from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

To stay up-to-date, visit: https://www. manchesternh.gov/eoc-updates