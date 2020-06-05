Governor announces seacoast beaches to open, effective immediately

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday announced the reopening of the state’s beaches, effective immediately.

According to a message delivered via Twitter, “Sunbathing and other traditional beach activities may resume on seacoast beaches, effective immediately. Beachgoers must still remain 6 feet from other groups. We’ve always said we’d work with NH Public Health to be nimble with our decisions based on public health data, and we thank everyone for their patience. Those heading to our seacoast beaches should note that current parking restrictions will remain in effect.”

The order comes days after a public rally organized by ReopenNH at Hampton Beach was announced.

Where to park

Due to a 50 percent reduction in available parking, Hampton officials recommend use of the Hampton Beach Park & Play app which allows users to know in real-time where there are available parking spaces at the beach, including cost. The free app is available for both Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded by texting HAMPTONFUN to 555888 or from your app store.