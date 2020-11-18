Gov. asks Trump for activation of 900 NH National Guardsmen through March to meet COVID-19 challenges

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday sent a letter to President Trump requesting an extension of Title 32 activation of the NH National Guard, more than doubling the number of guardsmen to aid the state in meeting the public health needs of COVID-19.

Federal authorization is required to activate guardsmen to address such needs as a natural disaster.

Sununu said that while New Hampshire has met the challenges of COVID-19 so far, thanks to the continuing efforts of some 400 guardsmen already activated under Title 32, he asked to more than double the number, to 900, and extend the activation through March 31, 2021.

He cited the many roles NH guardsmen have filled to assist the state with COVID-mapping, contact tracing and distribution of PPE.

Sununu also is requesting that guardsmen assist with New Hampshire’s immunization distribution and that the president reinstate 100 percent federal cost-share for the requests.

His letter is below.