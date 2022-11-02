Got tickets? Powerball Jackpot reaches $1.2 billion for Nov. 2 drawing

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Lottery players will have the chance to win an estimated $1.2 billion Powerball prize in this Wednesday’s (11/2) drawing. The anticipated $1.2 billion jackpot would be the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history. The New Hampshire Lottery expects the one-time cash payout to increase to $596.7 million. (Estimated jackpot amounts are determined before taxes are withheld.)

“There is just no stopping the rise of this Powerball jackpot, and we could not be more excited for our New Hampshire players who are getting the chance to win a truly life-changing prize,” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “Powerball sales topped $1.4 million yesterday alone and we would expect that sales momentum to continue today and tomorrow, right up until the drawing Wednesday night.”

A $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Big Apple on the White Mountain Highway in Ossipee for the Powerball drawing on Monday, October 31.

Powerball drawing results from Monday, October 31, were: 13-19-36-39-59 PB-13 with a Power Play of 3.

“With this Powerball jackpot now well past the $1 billion mark, we know this is an exciting time for our players but we also want to take this opportunity to encourage our players to play responsibly,” McIntyre added. “Taking part in Powerball pools with friends and colleagues is a great way to responsibly experience the excitement and anticipation of the game. Remember, you have to play to win but it only takes one to win.”

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 39th consecutive Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania, when a lucky player purchased a $206.9 million winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot reached $1.586 billion in January 2016, marking not only the largest Powerball jackpot on record but also the largest lottery jackpot in history. The jackpot was split between three winners in Florida, California and Tennessee.

The Top-10 jackpots in U.S. lottery history are:

$1.586 billion, Powerball, January 13, 2016 $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018 $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 $1.2 billion, Powerball, November 2, 2022 (anticipated) $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, January 22, 2021 $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 $758.7 million, Powerball, August 23, 2017 $731.1 million, Powerball, January 20, 2021 $699.8 million, Powerball, October 4, 2021 $687.8 million, Powerball, October 27, 2018

Powerball drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at more than 1,200 retailers statewide, and online at NH iLottery. For more information and to play, visit www.nhlottery.com.