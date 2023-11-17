Got reservations? Restaurants with room at the Thanksgiving dinner table

MANCHESTER, NH – Despite being known as a “home for the holidays” holiday, many Americans will opt to eat Thanksgiving out at a restaurant this year.

We wanted to help those who may still be at loose ends by compiling a list of local restaurants offering up all the traditional turkey-day dishes.

Many of the places that have been advertising Thanksgiving dinner are already booked solid. We know because we called as many as we could.

Still, we managed to find a few restaurants with room at a table for you.

The short list is below. If you are a local restaurant with some open seating for Thanksgiving, let us know and we’ll add you to the list.

Gauchos Churrascaria: Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (603) 669-9460 Click for reservations (larger parties of 8-10+) Price: Adults: $39.99; Kids 6-10 $14.99; 5 & under – free. Owner Clark Graves said that while they are “booked solid” there may be some space available for larger parties, depending on when you want to eat.

Murphy’s Taproom & Carriage House, Bedford – Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $39 per person and $12 for children under 12. 603.488.5975

We’re told there are still reservations available and that the last seating is at 4 p.m.

Belmont Hall Restaurant & Catering & Function Hall – Although the function hall is fully booked with reservations, the restaurant will be seating walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Turkey dinner is $20 a plate. 718 Grove St., Manchester.

Blessed Sacrament Church – Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Nov. 23, 12-2 p.m. RSVP by November 21st at 603-622-5445. 14 Elm St., Manchester.

Wild Card

Fresh Chef – No seated dining but if you want to pick up a full-on Thanksgiving Day meal curated with care, you might want to give this place a spin. But don’t delay – order deadline is Nov. 17. https://www.freshchefmp.com/thanksgiving-day-menu