MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday, September 15 at 9:30 a.m., Mayor Joyce Craig and Chair of the Board of Assessors Robert Gagne will host a Q&A about the recent property revaluation, broadcast live via the mayor’s Facebook page as well as on Manchester Public Television Channel 22.

Anyone can submit questions in advance by sending them to mayor@manchesternh.gov or by calling the office, 603-624-6500. Questions can also be submitted via Facebook.