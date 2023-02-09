Got camp? Majestic Theatre offering daytime summer sessions

MANCHESTER, NH — The Majestic Theatre will offer daytime summer theatre camps in 2023. Half-day camps will be open for youth 5-7 years of age and full-day camps for youth 8 – 14 years of age. The Majestic prides itself on a strong core of camp directors and instructors all having many years of experience in all aspects of theatre as well as experience working with children and teens.

Camps include for ages 5-7 years old include :

Meet Me in Wonderland! on June 26 – July 1 – Young campers are invited to join us for this week-long theme-based camp on “Alice In Wonderland”. Come with us through the looking glass as we use our imaginations and creativity to become exciting characters, act out scenes, learn songs and more! Camps will feature active learning, creative movement and acting centered around our Alice in Wonderland theme! Appropriate for the theatre newbie just as much as the returning camper.

Tuition is $160 for this one-week half-day program

It’s A Pirate Life For Me! July 24 – 29 – Ahoy Matey! Young campers are invited to join us for this week-long theme-based camp on “Pirates”. We’ll use our imaginations to take to the high seas, to become various characters, act out scenes, learn songs and more! We’ll have a blast developing our pirate characters, exploring the sea and even look for buried treasures! Camps will feature active learning, creative movement and acting centered around our fun pirate theme! Appropriate for the theatre newbie just as much as the returning camper.

Tuition is $160 for this one-week half-day program

Full-day Camps for ages 8-14 years old include :

Hippie Flower Power! July 10- 22, The students of Valley Dale High School want to stage a battle of the bands between the girls’ band, Flower Power, and the boys’ band, Peter, Paul, and Harry. When their request is denied, they try to get a permit at the city park by claiming it’s a fundraiser for their Hug-a-Tree foundation. When they are shut down again, Ole MacDonald’s farm comes to their rescue if they agree to produce the Cornstalk Music Festival. Throngs of people begin to arrive, including Big Mama’s Bikers, who try to destroy everything. When The Kooks, a top British rock group, arrive on the scene, everything goes wild! Your cast and crew will have tons of fun recreating all the colorful fun of the sixties with groovy clothing, psychedelic backdrops, and six original songs that sound straight out of the era.

Tuition is $325 for this 2-week, full-day camp.

Space Pirates! July 31 – Aug 5 Pirates! Aliens! Space Travel! Space Pirates tells the story of Gabby, a kid who gets picked on during a school trip to the museum. Everything quickly changes when an alien space ship accidentally beams Gabby and her classmates up to outer space. Things go from bad to worse when the alien space ship is suddenly attacked by SPACE PIRATES! It’s only after this whirlwind space adventure that Gabby becomes comfortable in her own skin, and her classmates appreciate her for who she is.

Tuition is $225 for this 1-week, full-day.

Daily schedule includes classes that help build skills in acting, movement, improvisation, music, and cooperative abilities. Students will learn all aspects of theatre in this hands-on learning opportunity. The Majestic fosters a close student-teacher relationship that helps us meet the needs of every young artist. Our goal is to tailor the experience your child will have as they are given the attention and interaction they need to be successful in having a GREAT time learning about theatre and performing arts. A culminating camp showcase will be held on the final Saturday of each camp.

All camps will be held at The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts located at 880 Page Street in Manchester. Tuition includes all camp materials, camp t-shirt and afternoon popsicles. Partial Scholarship assistance is available.

Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information about The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts or call (603)669-7469 with any additional questions. The Majestic Theatre is a non-profit NH community arts organization.