Goodwill AmeriCorps launches COVID support program

Manchester, NH – Following a major push to recruit members for a pilot program this summer, Goodwill NNE AmeriCorps has reaped the benefit of hard work: seeing real impact in the community. Now, Goodwill NNE is launching a full-year AmeriCorps program, the COVID Care Corps, to keep the momentum and continue to support New Hampshire where our state needs it most.

Goodwill NNE piloted an AmeriCorps program this summer in response to a community clearly in need. 13 members served two-month AmeriCorps terms across the state of New Hampshire, focusing on supporting communities in the face of COVID-19.

Projects varied from site to site. At the Mayor’s Office in Manchester, AmeriCorps members answered the phones to assess public need and provide constituents with resources pertaining to COVID-19 and beyond, and organized neighborhood beautification and summer fun events in collaboration with other city departments. In the city’s Health Department, an AmeriCorps member supported the execution of free COVID-19 testing. Elsewhere, in Nashua, members with the Office of Emergency Management built a community resource network and advised organizations on how to adapt in order to continue to serve the public through the pandemic.

The increased need for food security was another focus area addressed by the COVID Care Corps. An AmeriCorps member based in Lebanon at Dartmouth-Hitchcock with the Neighborhood Provisions program created a database of food access opportunities for vulnerable populations. Meanwhile, at the Boys & Girls Club in Manchester, a member helped to give out 100 meals a day to residents whose food access had been impacted by the pandemic.

Members also ran programming for youth so parents could return to work. At the Police Athletic League in Nashua, the Boys & Girls Club in Bedford, and Manchester Parks and Recreation, members facilitated events and daily activities to keep kids busy, engaged, and safely socializing through the warm months.

These AmeriCorps members were so effective that “host sites”—organizations and municipalities across the state that host AmeriCorps members—are continuing to partner with Goodwill NNE for the upcoming year. AmeriCorps members in the COVID Care Corps will strive to build capacity: building programs to assist community members; recruiting long-term volunteers to grow a network of support; and developing systems to bring stability, resources, and a brighter future those in need. Goodwill NNE is also in its third year of running the Granite State Service Corps, a program in which AmeriCorps members mentor at-risk youth in schools and educational nonprofits.

The framework for the programs is in place, and now Goodwill NNE just needs those willing workers to step up to serve. Anyone over age 18 can serve: high school graduates or college students taking a gap year; recent college grads; veteran workers looking to change careers; veterans themselves; retired individuals—all are great candidates for a year of AmeriCorps service.

AmeriCorps provides concrete benefits: a living allowance to support the member through service; an educational award to invest in future studies or student loans; forbearance and interest repayment on qualified loans; health benefits; childcare reimbursement if income eligible; and training. Goodwill NNE is recruiting! Anyone excited about volunteerism, helping others, community, youth, or local nonprofits is encouraged to apply! Learn more at goodwillnne.org/jobs/americorps/ or express interest at bit.ly/GoodwillAmeriCorps2020.