Good clean fun: Join an upcoming 2024 spring urban pond / park clean-up

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Since 2000, the Manchester Urban Ponds Restoration Program has organized 130 cleanup events. Over the past 24 years, 1271 volunteers have spent approximately 4,063 hours collecting 2,741 bags of trash! This does not include items illegally “dumped” such as shopping carts (113), tires (459), car batteries, other car parts, construction debris, and other items.

This year’s annual pond and park cleanup events are scheduled as follows:

Saturday April 20, 2024: 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Nutts Pond / Precourt Park (Driving Park Road)

Meet at kiosk.

Saturday April 27, 2024: 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Stevens Pond / Stevens Pond Park (Bridge Street Extension). Meet at kiosk at boat ramp.

Saturday May 4, 2024: 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Black Brook / Blodget Park (Front Street and Dunbarton Road). Meet in parking lot.

Saturday May 11, 2024: 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Wolfe Park / McQuesten Brook (Harvel Street).

Meet at kiosk in parking lot.

Cleanups will be held rain or shine. Please dress appropriately for weather and wear rubber knee boots if possible. Latex gloves and plastic trash bags will be provided. Find the “Most Interesting or Unusual Piece of Trash” and win an award! Just bring yourself, a friend, and a sense of community spirit! We hope you will join us for our 25th consecutive season!

For More Information “Like” us on Facebook (cleanups are listed as events) or visit us on the web