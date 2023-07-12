Gonzalez files for re-election

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Carlos Gonzalez threw his hat into the ring to seek another term as the Board of School Committee from Ward 12.

He defeated Ken Roy for the position in 2021, 774-653, after he was appointed to the position following the resignation of Kelly Thomas. Gonzalez has been active in local politics since 2001 and also serves as a selectman in Ward 12, filing for re-election for that position on Monday as well.

“I feel very optimistic and happy about making a difference for the City of Manchester,” he said. “I hope I can continue to be a positive influence on students and help improve the betterment of the district.”

Gonzalez says the primary issue facing the Manchester School District right now is a shortage of qualified staff, particularly in regard to paraprofessionals.

“The fact of the matter is that we need to continue being aggressive and not just market locally, but also reach out digitally outside of the city and to other states (to reach prospective employees),” he said. “New Hampshire is a destination state. It’s a great state for raising children.”

Monday was the first day of filing for the 2023 Manchester Municipal Election. The filing period for municipal offices will remain open until Friday, July 21.