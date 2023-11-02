Gonzalez endorsed by Manchester Education Association

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Education, Elections, GOVERNMENT, Politics, School News 0
Thursday, November 2, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Education, Elections, GOVERNMENT, Politics, School News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Carlos Gonzalez on Sept. 7, 2021. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Education Association has endorsed Carlos Gonzalez in his campaign for another term as Ward 12 member on the Manchester Board of School Committee.

“I am honored by the MEA’s endorsement. I thank you all for letting me be part of the educational system in Manchester, New Hampshire,” he said. “I look forward to working together for the common good of all students, parents, teachers and administrators of the Manchester School District.”

The Manchester Education Association also released a statement on the endorsement.

The Manchester Education Association proudly endorses Carlos Gonzalez for Ward 12 Board of School Committee. Mr. Gonzalez, being an educator himself, and having educators in his family, knows the work that educators face daily. He supports public education. We find that he is very thoughtful in his comments on the Board, and in his votes. He wants what is truly best for Manchester’s students and families.”

A full list of endorsements by the organization can be found below.

Board of Mayor and Aldermen

At Large: Daniel O’Neil

Ward 1: Bryce Kaw-uh

Ward 2: Daniel Goonan

Ward 3: Pat Long

Ward 4: Christine Fajardo

Ward 5: Tony Sapienza

Ward 6: Maxine Mosley

Ward 7: Patrick Long

Ward 8: No endorsement

Ward 9: Jim Burkush

Ward 10: Bill Barry

Ward 11: Nicole Leapley

Ward 12: Erin George-Kelly

Board of School Committee

At Large: James O’Connell and Peter Argeropoulos

Ward 1: Julie Turner

Ward 2: Sean Parr

Ward 3: No endorsement

Ward 4: Leslie Want

Ward 5: Jason Bonilla

Ward 6: Daniel Bergeron

Ward 7: Christopher Potter

Ward 8: Jessica Spillers

Ward 9: Bob Baines

Ward 10: Gary Hamer

Ward 11: Elizabeth O’Neil

Ward 12: Carlos Gonzalez

 

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts