Gonzalez endorsed by Manchester Education Association

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Education Association has endorsed Carlos Gonzalez in his campaign for another term as Ward 12 member on the Manchester Board of School Committee.
“I am honored by the MEA’s endorsement. I thank you all for letting me be part of the educational system in Manchester, New Hampshire,” he said. “I look forward to working together for the common good of all students, parents, teachers and administrators of the Manchester School District.”
The Manchester Education Association also released a statement on the endorsement.
The Manchester Education Association proudly endorses Carlos Gonzalez for Ward 12 Board of School Committee. Mr. Gonzalez, being an educator himself, and having educators in his family, knows the work that educators face daily. He supports public education. We find that he is very thoughtful in his comments on the Board, and in his votes. He wants what is truly best for Manchester’s students and families.”
A full list of endorsements by the organization can be found below.
Board of Mayor and Aldermen
At Large: Daniel O’Neil
Ward 1: Bryce Kaw-uh
Ward 2: Daniel Goonan
Ward 3: Pat Long
Ward 4: Christine Fajardo
Ward 5: Tony Sapienza
Ward 6: Maxine Mosley
Ward 7: Patrick Long
Ward 8: No endorsement
Ward 9: Jim Burkush
Ward 10: Bill Barry
Ward 11: Nicole Leapley
Ward 12: Erin George-Kelly
Board of School Committee
At Large: James O’Connell and Peter Argeropoulos
Ward 1: Julie Turner
Ward 2: Sean Parr
Ward 3: No endorsement
Ward 4: Leslie Want
Ward 5: Jason Bonilla
Ward 6: Daniel Bergeron
Ward 7: Christopher Potter
Ward 8: Jessica Spillers
Ward 9: Bob Baines
Ward 10: Gary Hamer
Ward 11: Elizabeth O’Neil
Ward 12: Carlos Gonzalez