Gonzalez endorsed by Manchester Education Association

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Education Association has endorsed Carlos Gonzalez in his campaign for another term as Ward 12 member on the Manchester Board of School Committee.

“I am honored by the MEA’s endorsement. I thank you all for letting me be part of the educational system in Manchester, New Hampshire,” he said. “I look forward to working together for the common good of all students, parents, teachers and administrators of the Manchester School District.”

The Manchester Education Association also released a statement on the endorsement.

The Manchester Education Association proudly endorses Carlos Gonzalez for Ward 12 Board of School Committee. Mr. Gonzalez, being an educator himself, and having educators in his family, knows the work that educators face daily. He supports public education. We find that he is very thoughtful in his comments on the Board, and in his votes. He wants what is truly best for Manchester’s students and families.”

A full list of endorsements by the organization can be found below.

Board of Mayor and Aldermen

At Large: Daniel O’Neil

Ward 1: Bryce Kaw-uh

Ward 2: Daniel Goonan

Ward 3: Pat Long

Ward 4: Christine Fajardo

Ward 5: Tony Sapienza

Ward 6: Maxine Mosley

Ward 7: Patrick Long

Ward 8: No endorsement

Ward 9: Jim Burkush

Ward 10: Bill Barry

Ward 11: Nicole Leapley

Ward 12: Erin George-Kelly

Board of School Committee

At Large: James O’Connell and Peter Argeropoulos

Ward 1: Julie Turner

Ward 2: Sean Parr

Ward 3: No endorsement

Ward 4: Leslie Want

Ward 5: Jason Bonilla

Ward 6: Daniel Bergeron

Ward 7: Christopher Potter

Ward 8: Jessica Spillers

Ward 9: Bob Baines

Ward 10: Gary Hamer

Ward 11: Elizabeth O’Neil

Ward 12: Carlos Gonzalez