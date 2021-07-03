Gone but not forgotten: Police Inspector honored on 100th anniversary of his line-of-duty death

BEDFORD, NH – Under weeping skies Manchester police officers gathered Friday to pay tribute to one of their own, Inspector William M. Moher, on the 100th anniversary of his death in the line of duty.

Police personnel and members of Moher’s family, including his granddaughter, Marlene Thompson of Londonderry, and Dennis Walsh, Moher’s great-grandson, joined the somber remembrance ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford in a downpour of rain, umbrella’s hoisted, as they honored his sacrifice, legacy and dedicated service to the city.

Moher had served 23 years with Manchester Police when he was killed on July 2, 1921, at the age of 57. On that day Moher was chasing down Oscar Richard, a suspect in a robbery in which jewelry had been stolen from a Manchester pawn shop. The two got into a gunfight on Willow Street and Moher was hit in his abdomen by a bullet. He died the next day, following surgery. Richard also died in the incident after being shot five times.

A red-white-and-blue wreath that read, “Honor Our Fallen,” was laid by Moher’s family on his grave.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.