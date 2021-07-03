Gone but not forgotten: Police Inspector honored on 100th anniversary of his line-of-duty death

Saturday, July 3, 2021Carol Robidoux

Great-grandson Dennis Walsh, left, and granddaughter Marlene Thompson lay a wreath on the grave of their patriarch, Police Inspector Wiliam M. Moher, on the 100th anniversary of his death in the line of duty. Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, right, looks on. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

BEDFORD, NH – Under weeping skies Manchester police officers gathered Friday to pay tribute to one of their own, Inspector William  M. Moher, on the 100th anniversary of his death in the line of duty.

Police personnel and members of Moher’s family, including his granddaughter, Marlene Thompson of Londonderry, and Dennis Walsh, Moher’s great-grandson, joined the somber remembrance ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford in a downpour of rain, umbrella’s hoisted, as they honored his sacrifice, legacy and dedicated service to the city.
Manchester Police Inspector William M. Moher, who died on July 2, 1921, in the line of duty.

Moher had served 23 years with Manchester Police when he was killed on July 2, 1921, at the age of 57. On that day Moher was chasing down Oscar Richard, a suspect in a robbery in which jewelry had been stolen from a Manchester pawn shop. The two got into a gunfight on Willow Street and Moher was hit in his abdomen by a bullet. He died the next day, following surgery. Richard also died in the incident after being shot five times.

A red-white-and-blue wreath that read, “Honor Our Fallen,” was laid by Moher’s family on his grave.
William M. Moher’s grave was decorated with a wreath in honor of his service to the city of Manchester on July 2, 2021.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.