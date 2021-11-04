‘Gone But Never Forgotten’: Sgt. Jesse Sherrill honored by thousands at SNHU Arena

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Photos by Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo

MANCHESTER, NH –Thousands of people on Wednesday at the SNHU Arena in Manchester honored State Police Staff Sergeant Jesse E. Sherrill who was killed in the line of duty Oct. 28.

Trooper Sherrill was killed in an accident on Route 95 in Portsmouth while working a construction detail. The crash occurred about 12:33 a.m. between his cruiser and a tractor-trailer truck near the northbound Exit 5 at Portsmouth.

Sherrill was a veteran officer of the state police for 19 years and prior to that served as a police officer in Hooksett. He was assistant troop commander of Troop A in Epping.

Members of law enforcement from hundreds of departments came to the arena to honor him.

A new state police cruiser with SSGT Sherrill’s “101” on the plate representing his call sign as Assistant Troop Commander of Troop A was displayed in the arena.

The celebration of life shared SSGT Sherrill’s accomplishments as a member of law enforcement and as a family man.

After the celebration of life SSGT Sherrill was escorted for a private burial to his hometown of Barrington.