‘Golf for Betty’ in Peterborough: Golfers raise money for breast cancer survivors

Through the rest of October, Hilltop Golf Course in Peterborough invites golfers and non-golfers to join the First Annual Golf for Betty fundraiser. All proceeds will go to the Betty J. Borry Breast Cancer Retreats organization.

This year, the nonprofit celebrates 25 years of bringing women together to challenge themselves in the outdoors and share their stories and strengths with others diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The fundraiser is structured so anyone can participate. You don’t even have to own a set of clubs,” explained Hilltop owner, Annie Card.

Four ways to Join the effort:

Make a tee time (603-924-7769) for you and your friends, but no later than October 31, the last day the course will be open. $35/pp includes your choice of 9 or 18 holes. Carts are extra. Fee includes three closest to the pin chances. Closest to the pin contests only: $10 per hole, or all three holes for $25. Must call ahead to schedule. Putting Contest: $20 for ten chances to sink as many putts as you can on the putting green. Get a gang together. Must call to schedule. Longest Drive: $20 for three drives on #6 hole. Prize for woman’s and man’s longest drive.

All winners receive $50 Hilltop Golf gift certificate, good through 2021 season.

Call 924-7769 to sign up to Golf for Betty.