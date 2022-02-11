Goldhardt resigns effective Feb. 11, interim school superintendent expected to be named Feb. 14

MANCHESTER, NH – Dr. John Goldhardt has resigned his post as superintendent of Manchester School District, effective Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.

According to a memo released by Mayor Joyce Craig, Goldhardt will remain an employee of the district through June 30, 2022, although his duties and responsibilities “will be curtailed.”

Goldhardt, who was hired in May of 2019, is one of two finalists for the position of superintendent for the Carson City, Nevada, school district. That process is still in motion, according to a Carson City district office spokesperson contacted Friday. A decision is expected to be made during a Feb. 22 meeting of the Carson City school board, following more scheduled interviews.

The mayor’s office said the resignation “comes following an amicable transitional employment agreement with all parties involved.”

An interim Superintendent is expected to be nominated and voted upon at the regularly scheduled Board of School Committee meeting on Monday, February 14, and a special committee will be named to begin the search process for a new superintendent.

“I want to thank Dr. Goldhardt for his service to the City of Manchester,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “The past few years have been challenging. I understand Dr. Goldhardt’s desire to move closer to his family and wish him the best moving forward.”

On Feb. 3 the Carson City school board named Goldhardt as one of two top preferences for the job. The other candidate is Andrew Feuling, who currently serves as Cardon City school district chief financial services officer.

It was learned through a Nevada news publication on Jan. 19 that Goldhardt was one of 10 finalists for the Carson City position.

At that time Goldhardt told the Ink Link that he believes in the work being done in the Manchester School District, and noted that among the reasons for his interest in relocating to Nevada were the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and the birth of his first grandchild, which magnified the importance of family in his life.

“The only thing that would draw me away from New England would to be closer to my sons, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter,” he said. “In the meantime, I will continue to get up each and every morning, give my all, and work on behalf of the students of Manchester.”