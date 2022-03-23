Goldhardt Nevada contract request denied

Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Andrew Sylvia

Dr. John Goldhardt (courtesy photo)

CARSON CITY, NV – The Nevada Appeal is reporting that outgoing Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt’s contract request has been denied by the Carson City School District Board of Trustees.

The Trustees offered Goldhardt a one-year term with $170,000 to stay in line with the contract of outgoing Carson City School District Superintendent Richard Stokes. Goldhardt requested $175,000 and a two-year term. He also asked for the district to pay for relocation expenses and agreed to reimburse the district if he left the position in less than two years.

According to preliminary Manchester School District budget data, Goldhardt earned $173,451 for the 2021 Fiscal Year.

Goldhardt remains as a consultant in Manchester until the end of the current Fiscal Year on June 30.

