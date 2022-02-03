Goldhardt is one of two finalists for Carson City job

First Name

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Appeal is reporting that Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt is one of two finalists for the vacant school superintendent position in Carson City, Nevada.

The decision to move forward on the two candidates was made by a 6-0 vote of the Carson City School Board during their meeting on Wednesday.

The other finalist is Carson City School District Chief Financial Services Officer Andrew Feuling.

Fueling has worked in the Carson City School District since 2014.

A decision is expected on either Feb. 22 or 23.

To watch the meeting, click here. The discussion continues until approximately the 57-minute mark.

For more on Goldhardt’s interview with the Carson City School Board, click here.