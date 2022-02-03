Goldhardt is one of two finalists for Carson City job

Thursday, February 3, 2022Andrew SylviaEducation, School News0
Thursday, February 3, 2022Andrew SylviaEducation, School News0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Manchester School District Superintendent John Goldhardt on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

CARSON CITY, Nev. –  The Nevada Appeal is reporting that Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt is one of two finalists for the vacant school superintendent position in Carson City, Nevada.

The decision to move forward on the two candidates was made by a 6-0 vote of the Carson City School Board during their meeting on Wednesday.

The other finalist is Carson City School District Chief Financial Services Officer Andrew Feuling.

Fueling has worked in the Carson City School District since 2014.

A decision is expected on either Feb. 22 or 23.

To watch the meeting, click here. The discussion continues until approximately the 57-minute mark.

For more on Goldhardt’s interview with the Carson City School Board, click here.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts