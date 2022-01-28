Goldhardt interviews with Carson City school officials

CARSON CITY, Nev. – On Tuesday, Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt took questions from the Carson City School District Board of Trustees as one of candidates for that district’s open superintendent position.

Goldhardt told the board that the birth of his grandchild and family following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as returning to his roots in the western United States were key contributors to his decision to apply for the position.

He also praised what he saw as Carson City’s tradition of positive collaboration between the Board of Trustees and former superintendents.

Goldhardt also felt that it would be easier to advocate for his district in Carson City than in Manchester, both due to the smaller number of legislators to establish relationships with and their proximity given that Carson City is the capital of Nevada. He also noted that Carson City’s board is much smaller than Manchester’s 15-member board, with the superintendent in Manchester also needing to communicate with the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen as well due to their authority over finalizing Manchester School District budgets.

Despite the fact that Carson City has a population approximately half the size of Manchester’s, Goldhardt didn’t feel that the position in Nevada would be less prestigious.

“Some tell me that it’s a step down to go from a larger district to a smaller district, but I see it as a step up,” he said.

Goldhardt described Manchester as a “very political city” to the Board of Trustees and provided details on various initiatives and decisions made during his time in Manchester ranging from de-leveling efforts to the closure of Hallsville Elementary School.

A decision on which candidate the Board of Trustees will hire is expected on Feb. 2. The interview can be viewed here.