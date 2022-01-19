Goldhardt candidate for school chief position in Nevada

CARSON, NV – This week, the Nevada Appeal reported that Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt has been announced as one of the 10 candidates to become the next superintendent of the Carson City School District in Carson City, Nevada.

Goldhardt replaced Dr. Bolgen Vargas in 2019 after two years as an Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Salt Lake City, Utah and several years as an educator in Utah prior to that.

Manchester Board of School Committee Vice Chair Jim O’Connell said on Wednesday that he understood the challenges of being a superintendent in an urban school district, particularly during the age of COVID. However, he was unaware that Goldhardt had applied for the position.

“I was surprised,” said O’Connell. “Secondly, in another sense I can see that because of COVID being very difficult and stressful for administrators across the country, there have been many administrators that have moved on. If Dr. Goldhardt is successful in his candidacy, we’ll have some work to do to find a replacement.”

O’Connell added that if Goldhardt does leave the district, Assistant Superintende nts Dr. Amy Allen or Dr. Jennifer Gillis are qualified to fill the role, noting that they have already filled the role in an interim status.

He also said that the Manchester School District should try and emulate other public services in the city like the Police Department and Fire Department that identify talented employees and groom them for leadership roles in the future.

Goldhardt told Manchester Ink Link that he believes in the work being done in the Manchester School District, noting that he just submitted his 2022 priorities for review at next week’s Board of School Committee meeting.

He also added that the Carson City position has several strong candidates and that the COVID-19 pandemic and the birth of his first grandchild has magnified the importance of family in his life.

“The only thing that would draw me away from New England would to be closer to my sons, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter,” he said. “In the meantime, I will continue to get up each and every morning, give my all, and work on behalf of the students of Manchester.”