Gold-standard education and training practices earn ‘Safe Sleep’ recognition for Elliot Hospital

MANCHESTER, NH –Elliot Hospital received the highest designation as a Gold Safe Sleep Hospital from the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program—an organization created by Cribs for Kids®. This Gold designation recognizes Elliot Hospital’s outstanding commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep.

“At the Elliot, we are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all of our families. The practice and education of safe sleep methods are just a couple of ways we deliver on our commitment to the highest quality of care for our patients and families,” said Meaghan Smith, director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Elliot Hospital. “We are very pleased to receive the highest recognition from this national program. It highlights the incredible dedication and skill that our staff and providers bring to our families each day.”

To achieve the highest designation, the Gold level, Elliot Maternity Center staff and providers apply thorough hospital policies, provide health care team member training and family/caregiver education, implement a wearable blanket program, maintain quality improvement through safe sleep audits, and assess and distribute safe sleep space to at-risk families. Importantly, staff from the Maternity Center educate the community about safe sleep practices through outreach events.

“Sleep-Related Death (SRD) results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the U.S.,” said Michael H. Goodstein, M.D., neonatologist and medical director of research at Cribs for Kids®. “We know that modeling safe infant sleep in the hospital and providing education to families has a significant effect on infant mortality. Cribs for Kids Hospital Certification Program is designed to recognize those hospitals that are taking an active role in reducing these preventable deaths.”

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Cribs for Kids is dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related deaths due to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death and accidental suffocation. As a Nationally Certified Safe Sleep Hospital, the Elliot is recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). For more information on the Cribs for Kids® National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, visit https://cribsforkids.org/hospitalcertification/.