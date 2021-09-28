GoFundMe established for skateboarder who died from injuries following Sept. 23 accident

MANCHESTER, NH – A skateboarder who suffered serious injuries Sept. 23 after being struck by a car on Valley Street has died.

Police say Matthew Gravell, 26, of Manchester passed away on Sept. 24 as a result of injuries he suffered in the accident on Thursday.

The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed and no further details about the accident or the driver have been released by police.

At about 5:40 a.m. on Thursday police were dispatched to the intersection of Valley and Beech streets for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

Through their investigation, police learned that a silver Toyota Camry was heading west on Valley Street In the area of Beech Street when the driver encountered a skateboarder in the westbound travel lane and the two crashed.

The family of Matthe Gravell have established a GoFundMe page to help the family with related expenses. He is survived by his three daughters: Ella, Mattie, and Jude, and his significant other, Sage Bowman. According to the post, Matthew was on his way to a friend’s house on his skateboard to get a ride to work when the accident occured.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.