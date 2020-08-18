Goffstown artist lauded by friends, family and neighbors during drive-by 90th birthday parade

GOFFSTOWN, NH – It was a perfect day for a parade on Judy McLean’s otherwise quiet street in Goffstown. McLean was the guest of honor as a parade of decked-out cars, motorcycles, wagons and even kids in strollers lined up to wish her a happy 90th birthday.

The rolling salute was captured in photos by Amy Sullivan, owner of Sullivan Framing & Fine Art Gallery in Bedford, a longtime friend and supporter of McLean, who is an artist with a wonderful back story that reminds us all it’s never too late to follow your dream.

“Judy has been a full-time artist for almost 30 years. She works primarily in Watercolor and acrylic. Believe it or not, at 90 years old, she is still creating work for our gallery,” Sullivan said. “We are organizing an exhibit of her newest paintings at LaBelle Winery in Portsmouth in September.”

McLean considers herself an artist who has been “making up for lost time,” according to her art website . She always had a passion for art, and eventually attended New England School of Art in Boston at age 19, where she studied fashion illustration and aspired to illustrate newspaper ads for department stores. But life took her in a different direction, and McLean returned to her Goffstown roots where she married and focused on her career in the insurance industry.

It would be another 41 years before McLean would rekindle her romance with brush and paint. At the age of 70, she picked up where she left off and began to explore various mediums and subjects, creating an impressive collection in acrylic and watercolor for which she’s been recognized through many art exhibitions and artist associations.

On Saturday the surprise birthday parade gave friends and neighbors a chance to let McLean know what a hometown treasure she is.

Photos by Amy Sullivan

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Or as longtime friend Ann Domingue posted via Facebook, “From cupcakes, handmade signs and decorations, to horns honking, wagon pulling, motorcycle riding, bike riding, stroller pushing, and dogs wagging, to a wonderful pile of cards with good wishes for the Birthday Girl, talented artist, dog lover, friend and neighbor… it’s OK to cry happy tears on your birthday!”