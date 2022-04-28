GOFERR Launches Local Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Program

Concord, NH – The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) has launched a new Local Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Program. This new COVID-19 relief program, funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, will provide awards of up to $15,000 to local restaurants seeking reimbursement for eligible equipment, infrastructure, and technology purchases.

The Local Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Program will help address workforce issues and overall restaurant safety challenges due to COVID-19 that small, local restaurants across the state have experienced. The deadline to apply for the program is July 13, 2022, at 4:00 P.M., via the GOFERR Grant Portal. Review of applications will begin prior to the deadline. More information on the program can be found here.