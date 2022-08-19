Goats stop Cats winning streak

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats couldn’t make it three wins in a row on Thursday night, falling 7-4 at the hands of the Hartford Yard Goats.

The two teams traded runs in the fourth and New Hampshire took back the lead in the top of the fifth thanks to Luis De Los Santos’ RBI single. Hartford responded in the bottom of the fifth with three runs and added another two in the sixth to build a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Hartford added another run in the eighth and Addison Barger added his second home run in as many days in the ninth to complete the contest.

De Los Santos finished 3-for-5, with John Aiello and Trevor Schwecke also each contributing a pair of hits.

Gabriel Ponce (1-4) was the losing pitcher, giving up two earned runs off three walks in the Yard Goats’ fifth inning rally.

Ricky Tiedemann (0-1, 5.40 ERA) is set to start for New Hampshire as they face Hartford again on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.